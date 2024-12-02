Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IAST Enhances Aircrew Readiness

    A member from the 703rd Helicopter Squadron displays the unit patch in front of an

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Aircrew training at Maxwell Air Force Base took a step forward with their inaugural session on the Integrated Aircrew Systems Trainer, a state-of-the-art device designed to enhance readiness and efficiency for MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter crews. The IAST is part of a broader effort to prepare Special Missions Aviators and pilots for critical roles in convoy support, search and rescue, and global strike missions.

    “This IAST is a part of a set of devices that we'll be receiving in our training facility to train new students without relying on operational aircraft,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Childers, 703rd Helicopter Squadron SMA, and director of acquisitions, renovations, and innovations for the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Program Integration Office. “It’s an invaluable tool that will keep training consistent and available, regardless of weather or maintenance challenges.”

    The IAST, a repurposed AW-139 helicopter, enables students to practice vital skills such as pre-and-post flight training, egress procedures, and hoist operations. Training sessions are currently led by Boeing and Leonardo instructors, with Air Force personnel receiving knowledge transfer to maintain in-house expertise.

    The importance of this new training asset lies in its efficiency and adaptability. By using the IAST, aircrew members can focus on mastering complex procedures, such as low-altitude hoist operations and weapon systems handling, in a controlled environment.

    “This training ensures our teams are fully prepared to execute missions that are critical to national security,” Childers added.

    As the 908th FTW continues to evolve as the home for MH-139 training, the IAST represents a key investment in the future of aircrew development. With its focus on safety, efficiency, and mission readiness, the trainer is poised to make a lasting impact on rotary-wing operations for years to come.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    FTU
    MH-139A Grey Wolf
    IAST

