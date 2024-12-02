IAST Enhances Aircrew Readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Erica Webster | A member from the 703rd Helicopter Squadron displays the unit patch in front of an...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erica Webster | A member from the 703rd Helicopter Squadron displays the unit patch in front of an Integrated Aircrew Systems Trainer at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Dec. 11, 2024. The IAST is a state-of-the-art device for aircrew members to focus and train on complex procedures while leaving operational aircraft available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) see less | View Image Page

Aircrew training at Maxwell Air Force Base took a step forward with their inaugural session on the Integrated Aircrew Systems Trainer, a state-of-the-art device designed to enhance readiness and efficiency for MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter crews. The IAST is part of a broader effort to prepare Special Missions Aviators and pilots for critical roles in convoy support, search and rescue, and global strike missions.



“This IAST is a part of a set of devices that we'll be receiving in our training facility to train new students without relying on operational aircraft,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Childers, 703rd Helicopter Squadron SMA, and director of acquisitions, renovations, and innovations for the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Program Integration Office. “It’s an invaluable tool that will keep training consistent and available, regardless of weather or maintenance challenges.”



The IAST, a repurposed AW-139 helicopter, enables students to practice vital skills such as pre-and-post flight training, egress procedures, and hoist operations. Training sessions are currently led by Boeing and Leonardo instructors, with Air Force personnel receiving knowledge transfer to maintain in-house expertise.



The importance of this new training asset lies in its efficiency and adaptability. By using the IAST, aircrew members can focus on mastering complex procedures, such as low-altitude hoist operations and weapon systems handling, in a controlled environment.



“This training ensures our teams are fully prepared to execute missions that are critical to national security,” Childers added.



As the 908th FTW continues to evolve as the home for MH-139 training, the IAST represents a key investment in the future of aircrew development. With its focus on safety, efficiency, and mission readiness, the trainer is poised to make a lasting impact on rotary-wing operations for years to come.