High school interns impress with DoD cybersecurity game

Photo By Public Affairs Office | From left to right: High school students Hana Knight, Priscila MacDonald, Ethan...... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | From left to right: High school students Hana Knight, Priscila MacDonald, Ethan Kohlmeyer-Hyman, Maya Knight and Kai Livingston, along with Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group ONE Sailors Petty Officer Daniel Leno, Petty Officer Christian Lamb, Chief Petty Officer Matthew Howard, Petty Officer Zachary Amsden and Lt. Mark Westman, pictured Aug. 2 during an internship at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport. The students were part of a team of 10 interns who surpassed expectations in their development of an innovative tabletop cybersecurity game called SEACAT. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Yakawich/Released) see less | View Image Page

This summer, 10 high school students interning at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport through the Office of Naval Research’s Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program exceeded expectations in their development of an innovative tabletop cybersecurity game.



The students, who came from across the United States and even abroad, undertook the project in an effort to make cybersecurity training more interactive and engaging. Their game, known as the Science, Engineering, Apprenticeship, Cybersecurity, Augmented, Tabletop game, or SEACAT, is a gamified version of the Department of Defense's Cyber Tabletop exercise, a crucial tool for evaluating cybersecurity risks in the DoD.



NUWC Division, Keyport Computer Engineer Jared MacDonald, who served as a mentor to the students, was impressed with their progress, creativity and technical skill.



"I was honestly blown away by how much they accomplished in just four weeks,” said MacDonald. “We gave them a guide and some basic requirements, and they took it from there, bringing everything together in such a short time. It was truly impressive."



The idea of a tabletop cybersecurity game came about unexpectedly, according to MacDonald, who had initially planned a “magic school bus”-style experience that would introduce students to a different topic each week. However, just a few weeks in, they began asking for more challenging tasks, and MacDonald learned that one of them had a passion for tabletop gaming. Inspired by this, he proposed developing a game based on the CTT guidebook, a suggestion that ultimately evolved into SEACAT.



SEACAT integrates the MITRE ATT&CK and MITRE D3FEND frameworks—tools for analyzing cybersecurity threats and developing strategies to defend against them—into a hybrid game format that combines physical cards with an interactive digital interface. Players are split into two teams: the Red Knights, who design and carry out cyberattacks, and the Blue Knights, who work to thwart those attacks. The goal is for the Red Knights to breach the defenses and achieve their objective before the Blue Knights can successfully respond.



To increase their efficiency, the interns divided into three specialized teams tasked with software development, game development, and development of graphic design and digital assets, respectively.



The design team created the aesthetic foundation for the gaming interface, producing background imagery and branding elements such as the game’s logo, along with more than 400 hand-drawn game card designs.



The game development team handled the gameplay mechanics, storyline and lore, while the software development team built the game’s digital infrastructure and integrated the graphics created by the design team.



To stay organized, the interns used a scrum board to track their progress and held daily meetings to address challenges.



Among the members of the game development team was Central Kitsap High School sophomore Kai Livingston, who helped develop the game’s concept and mechanics and coauthored a white paper detailing its processes. Livingston noted the importance of team collaboration in bringing the project together.



"Our SEACAT team as a whole was constantly collaborating and communicating to ensure that all of our components aligned properly to make one cohesive game,” he said.



MacDonald praised the team's performance and ability to collaborate.



“Their group cohesion and confidence really drove their success,” he said. “It was pretty cool to see them blend the lore of the game with the actual intent of the cyber concept. By the end of the summer, they had met and arguably exceeded expectations.”



The students presented SEACAT to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group ONE (UUVGRU-1) Commander Capt. Michael Dolbec and Sailors assigned to the command. The game was also featured during this year’s Keyport-Con event —a convention-style gathering highlighting innovation and collaboration across the command—in August.



MacDonald said SEACAT has the potential to take on a life of its own well beyond the scope of the internship in which it first took shape.



"I think that with further development, something like this could be incorporated into our actual tabletop exercises, capturing all the typical elements of a CTT in a tool like this," he said.



NUWC Division, Keyport’s Cyber Engineering and Advanced Technology Division is considering further developing it for future SEAP summer internships or bringing it in-house for official development, added MacDonald.



Through their involvement in this project, the interns gained valuable experience in cybersecurity, model-based systems engineering and digital engineering, while also demonstrating strong problem-solving skills, effective communication and excellent teamwork, noted MacDonald.



Livingston, who aspires to work in STEM or business, said he believes his SEAP internship experience helped prepare him for roles in these fields.



"I believe the amount of exposure I received to different careers and roles during the internship reinforced my belief that I would find fulfillment in any career path within STEM and business," he said.



Luke Manning, a junior at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Oregon, at the time of the internship, said the experience introduced him to the cybersecurity field and deepened his interest in science and engineering.



“I had a great time,” said Manning. “Everyone [at Keyport] was smart and driven and very supportive and it was unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”



Ethan Kohlmeyer-Hyman, a junior at the American School of the Hague in the Netherlands and member of the game development team, said he believes the internship helped prepare him for a career in engineering.



"The experience really helped me improve my ability to work in a group, which is something I know will be important in my future career,” said Kohlmeyer-Hyman. “I learned how to meet tight deadlines and adapt when there’s more information than expected. It definitely helped me realize some things about myself and how to collaborate more effectively in larger team settings."



MacDonald made a point of acknowledging the many individuals and organizations who contributed to SEACAT’s success.



“I want to thank everyone at Keyport and UUVGRU-1 who supplied resources and knowledge for the interns—everything from whiteboard markers and laptops to training and code reviews. This included our Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program undergraduates, EJ Bailey and Luke Halla, who acted as deputy mentors themselves while working on their own individual research projects.”





