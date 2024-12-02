Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant Gray Presented With Meritorious Service Medal

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant Gray received the Meritorious Service Medal for his personal commitment and success with leading the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Campbell, Kentucky Dec. 13, 2024. As the senior enlisted leader of the largest SRU in the Army, Gray managed more than 80 military and civilian staff and coordinated the care of more than 300 Soldiers with a 51% return to duty rate, the highest in Medical Readiness Command, East.



Lt. Clarisa Horton, SRU commander, said that Gray “fostered a cohesive organization that set the conditions to help and heal Soldiers to return back to the force or Veteran life,” that remained focused on the Soldiers in recovery, SRU cadre, civilian staff and contractors.



“He dutifully served each Soldier who has come through this program and is a part of these Soldiers’ journeys,” she said in her remarks. “You welcomed 294 Soldiers, and assisted 350 Soldiers to out process the program, with 156 of those Soldiers returned to service.”



A South Carolina National Guardsman, Gray held numerous positions throughout the United States in support of the Army Recovery Care Program. As a cadre member, he served in former Warrior Transition Battalions, and throughout his career assisted hundreds of wounded service members since the program’s inception.



As the senior enlisted leader for the SRU, Gray was instrumental in developing policies and programs to enhance the overall recovery and resilience of Soldiers assigned or attached to the SRU.



“When I got here, I realized the true goal was bringing the civilian staff, the cadre and the Soldiers together,” Gray said. “I am proud of how far we have come.



“To the Soldiers, I only ask one thing of you: to heal, to recover, and to become the best version of yourself. Whether you choose to continue in military, or transition to civilian status, know that your growth and wellbeing are the most important,” he said.



Gray will return to the South Carolina National Guard, and said he is most looking forward to rejoining his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:24 Story ID: 487483 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant Gray Presented With Meritorious Service Medal, by MSG Gina Vaile-Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.