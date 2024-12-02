Schriever Fire Department acknowledged for highest levels of excellence

With 71,486 personnel, $4,365,915 in economic impact to the local area, and billions of dollars of weapon systems infrastructure, paired with living in an arid climate; protection and response to fires is a critical component to the Space Base Delta 1 mission. The Schriever Space Force Base Fire Department was recently recommended to receive accreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, a distinction that is reserved for 312 of 27,117 fire departments in the world.



“I am extremely proud that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International peer assessment team made a decision recommending Schriever SFB Fire & Emergency Services for accreditation,” said Allen Perry, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief.



In April, the CFAI 13-member board will convene in Orlando, Florida, where Perry and the accreditation manager, Assistant Chief Jon Rinesmith, will be questioned in a recorded hearing and a vote will be taken that day to finalize the accreditation based off the most rigorous criteria in the industry.



“The process normally takes three to five years, but we started about a year ago,” said Perry. “Ultimately, a four-member team from the CFAI inspected every aspect of our operations that cover 11 categories with 250 individual performance indicators that define the fire department’s compliance.”



The categories include governance and administration, assessment and planning, goals and objectives, financial resources, community risk reduction programs, physical resources, human resources, training and competency, essential resources, external systems relationship, and health and safety.



“The performance indicators in each category are exacting and very thorough,” Perry said. “For example, a randomly selected performance indicator of the 250 states the following: “The agency utilizes its adopted planning zone methodology to identify response area characteristics such as population, transportation systems, area land use, topography, geography, geology, physiography, climate, hazards, risks, and service provision capability demands.””



Even with this level of rigor, the four-member team that evaluated Schriever SFB was duly impressed, praising its strong vision and leadership through strategic planning and the organizational commitment to the self-assessment process, succession planning, and professional credentialling for fire officers and chief fire officers.



With the potential for accreditation with the CFAI, the Schriever SFB Fire Department will become one of the most elite in the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Air Force, and a feather in the cap of the 50th CES, who maintains infrastructure for several of the USSF weapons systems.



Regardless of the outcome of April’s hearing in Orlando, Perry says it’s an honor to be recommended and Schriever SFB Fire Department will continue on its path.

