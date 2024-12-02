Army approves tuition assistance increase, adjusts credentialing program

Photo By Nell King | Service members, veterans and military retirees have a number of financial aid options...... read more read more Photo By Nell King | Service members, veterans and military retirees have a number of financial aid options they may be qualified for beyond military service-provided tuition assistance, according to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Education Center officials. (Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall PAO photo by Nell King) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The Army announced today policy updates to a pair of voluntary education programs for active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers.



The new guidance includes a $500 increase and two semester-hour increase for tuition assistance, and changes to the credentialing assistance program.



“The Army recognizes the value of the tuition assistance and credentialing assistance programs, both of which support our Soldiers’ professional development and readiness levels,” said Christine Traugott, policy manager for Soldier education and transition with the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.



“The changes we are making to these programs will help ensure their long-term sustainability, will bring the Army into closer alignment with how other services execute voluntary education programs and will preserve the benefits for Soldiers who need them the most,” she added.



The Army will implement these changes in two phases. First, with a message released to the force Dec. 11. Second, with an updated Army regulation, projected to be released in 2025.



Phase 1 changes:



Tuition Assistance



- Increase annual cap from $4,000 to $4,500

- Increase semester hours from 16 to 18

- Require Soldiers who are first time users of TA to take ArmyIgnitED training prior to requesting TA

- Require Soldiers to use the decision support tool prior to requesting TA.



Credentialing Assistance



- Decrease the annual cap from $4,000 to $2,000

- Limit Soldiers to one credential a year and a max of three in 10 years

- Require Soldiers to take associated credential exam or recoup the cost of the course work/training

- Limit Aviation credentials to $1,000 per year for all Army components.

- Require Soldiers who are first time users of CA to take ArmyIgnitED training prior to requesting CA

- Require Soldiers to use the decision support tool prior to requesting CA.



Phase 2 changes:



- Suspend CA and TA for Soldiers with two recoupments (TA and CA combined) in a year

- Preclude commissioned officers from using CA.

- Require command approval for TA and CA requests.



This policy update follows a review of both programs. Traugott said since its launch in 2020, the Army Credentialing Assistance Program has nearly doubled in cost every year.



“When you have a program increase exponentially over a four-year period, you are eventually going to blow your budget to the point where it won’t be available to anyone,” she explained.



She said the changes ensure the Army and the Soldiers get a return on their investment.



According to the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the average cost of a credential is $1,700 while Soldiers take an average of 1.5 credentials a year. The Army anticipates the reduction in CA will have minimal impact on Soldiers, she added.



The increases in tuition assistance brings the Army in line with the Navy and the Air Force. It also allows Soldiers to take more classes each year, giving them an opportunity to earn a degree faster.



When applying for educational benefits, Soldiers need enough time left in service to complete the program they submit for. Active-duty officers and warrant officers above warrant officer two incur a two-year service obligation for tuition assistance, while reserve-component officers have a four-year obligation.



There is no service obligation when using credentialing assistance.



Requests for both programs must be submitted and approved before the course start date using ArmyIgnitED. The new policy guidance brings the service members’ leadership into the approval chain to help streamline the process.



“[These programs] are a way for Soldiers to improve professionally and personally,” Traugott said. “I think for both TA and CA, they increase your skill set while you’re in the Army and improve your employability when your time in service ends, whether that’s after one enlistment term or an entire career.”