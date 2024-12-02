DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency solemn mission is to identify and return the remains of U.S. service members who never came home. This work fulfills the nation's enduring promise: to leave no Soldier behind. Recently, that promise was fulfilled for the 7th Infantry Division with the identification and reinterment of four Soldiers who lost their lives during the Korean War: Cpl. John Spruell, Cpl. Frederick Higgins, Cpl. William Colby, and Sgt. Charles Beaty.

Their return represents not just a scientific achievement but a profound moral commitment, one that unites the DPAA, the Army, and the families of the fallen. These four Soldiers are a testament to the enduring efforts to ensure every sacrifice is honored with dignity and respect.

A mission beyond science

Forensic anthropologists and geneticists at the agency employ advanced technology to identify remains, often from decades-old conflict zones. Techniques like DNA testing, dental record analysis, and matching artifacts with historical records form the backbone of their efforts. The DPAA’s work transcends its scientific foundation.

“This is more than just science. It’s a moral obligation to ensure no Soldier is forgotten,” said a DPAA representative involved in the reinterments.

The agency’s work spans generations and conflicts, reflecting a steadfast dedication to fulfilling the promise made to service members and their families.

The Korean War, often referred to as the “Forgotten War,” claimed more than 36,000 American lives, with thousands listed as missing. For the families of these missing Soldiers, the decades-long wait for closure has been a painful journey. The recent reinterments of Spruell, Higgins, Colby, and Beaty brought long-awaited answers, healing, and honor.

Honoring the fallen: the role of the 7th Infantry Division

The 7th Infantry Division, known as “Bayonets,” has long carried the responsibility of honoring its fallen comrades. These reinterments are deeply personal to the division, reflecting its commitment to preserving the legacies of its Soldiers.

“The division ensures that each burial is conducted with the utmost dignity, reverence, and precision,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Matthew Madison, who has presided over countless ceremonies, including at Arlington National Cemetery.

Madison, who officiated Higgins’ ceremony in Lake City, Arkansas, emphasized the role such events play in uniting communities and providing closure. “Ceremonies hold deep significance, drawing community members and veterans together to honor sacrifice and find healing,” he said.

In the small town of Lake City, home to just 2,500 residents, about 100 attendees came to pay their respects. Among them were the mayor, Freedom Riders, Korean War veterans, and representatives from the DPAA. For many, it was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in service to the nation.

Stories of sacrifice

Each of the four Soldiers honored has a unique story, representing the courage and dedication of countless others who served.

Lt. Col. Thomas Hudak, who represented the 7th Infantry Division at Higgins’ reinterment, shared how he prepared for the honor by researching Higgins’ military history.

“I was able to paint a picture of what Higgins went through, from joining the military to his deployment to Korea, to his capture and ultimate death,” Hudak said. “It provided the family with a clear picture of the heroics that transpired so many years ago.”

This effort to connect with the past made the ceremony even more meaningful for Higgins’ family. His nephew, Tim Naquin, expressed gratitude for the meticulous work done to bring his uncle home. “We are incredibly thankful to everyone here today and everyone behind the scenes who played a part in reconnecting us with my uncle’s remains,” he said.

For Tammy Davis, Beaty’s cousin, the return of her loved one was a dream realized after decades of uncertainty. “We all clung to hope. We’re at peace. It’s something I never thought I would witness in my lifetime.”

The healing power of ceremony

These ceremonies were more than just formal occasions, for some they were deeply personal moments of healing. The 7th Infantry Division ensures that each family’s wishes are prioritized, working closely with them to organize meaningful tributes.

A way of honoring outstanding members of the 7th Infantry Division the division awards the Order of the Bayonet. At Higgins’ ceremony, the division presented the Order of the Bayonet, a symbolic honor recognizing the Soldier’s courage and eternal connection to the division. Sgt. Maj. Patrick Banks, who presented the award to Higgins’ sister, Sandy Naquin, reflected on its significance.

“We’re overwhelmed and filled with happiness,” Sandy Naquin said. “The military organized this for us, and we’re honored.”

In addition to the Order of the Bayonet, Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, presented Higgins’ family with his Silver Star, recognizing his extraordinary bravery.

“This role is significant to show the family how important their Soldier’s sacrifice was and how, even as time has passed, we still care,” Schmidt said.

Bridging generations

For the families of the fallen, the return of their loved ones’ remains bridges the past and present. Many surviving family members know little about their relatives’ service beyond letters written during wartime. Through ceremonies and personal research, the 7th Infantry Division offers them a clearer understanding of their Soldiers’ experiences and sacrifices.

“A great number of surviving family members only hear or know about what their loved ones went through by obtaining letters written home during basic training and wartime,” Banks said. “We were able to use our resources to gather information for the family, including their gallant actions in battle.”

“The ceremonies also offer a sense of unity and purpose for those in attendance, reflected on the healing power of community gatherings, which draw together veterans, service members, and civilians to remember the fallen,” Madison said.

“For Korean War veterans present, the event offered much-needed closure and healing,” Madison said.

An enduring legacy

The 7th Infantry Division’s commitment to honoring its fallen Soldiers is a reflection of the Army’s core values, loyalty, duty, respect, and selfless service. Whether through reinterment ceremonies, symbolic honors, or personal connections with families, the division ensures each Soldier’s legacy is preserved.

“To remember their sacrifice is to honor their humanity, their dreams, and their ultimate commitment,” Banks said. “Their stories inspire unity, purpose, and courage, ensuring their legacy continues to resonate for future generations.”

The DPAA and the 7th Infantry Division remain steadfast in their mission to honor the sacrifices of America’s service members. The return of Spruell, Higgins, Colby, and Beaty is not just a chapter in history, it is a reminder of the price of freedom and the nation’s enduring promise to its Soldiers.

As Naquin’s nephew, Tim, said, “Their stories are not just about loss, they’re about courage, dedication, and the power of hope.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:50 Story ID: 487465 Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers, by CPT Steffen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.