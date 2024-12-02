West Virginia Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North Class 63 Graduates 90 Cadets

Photo By Edwin Wriston | Imagery from the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy –...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | Imagery from the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North graduation held at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, on December 13, 2024. Ninety cadets of Class 2-2024 / North 63 graduated from the 22-week quasi-military program with seventy-two percent earning their high school diplomas. Keynote speakers for the event were The Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Command Sgt. Maj. James “Dusty” Jones, West Virginia National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North program, located in Kingwood, West Virginia, graduated 90 cadets as a part of Class 63 today at Camp Dawson, West Virginia.



The Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, served as the keynote guest speaker for the event and addressed the cadets accomplishments while charging them with keeping their focus on a bright future.



“This moment is more than a ceremony. It is a celebration of your remarkable accomplishments, and a culmination of the dedication and hard work you have invested in your success,” Keohane said. “Your decision to attend this academy is a real testament to your character and resolve, and you can be proud of your graduation here today.”



“Commencement signifies a beginning,” he added. “Today is a pivotal start forward in your adulthood and the rest of your lives. You are embarking on a new and very exciting journey, and the experiences you have gained here have equipped you with powerful tools to thrive. These tools include the ability to make the right choices, communication, and teamwork. You’ve truly learned the value of hard work and discipline. And all these tools have been underpinned by the vital virtue of integrity... a life tool that can never be taken from you.”



“Keep moving forward. Be willing to adapt. Build upon the success from these past few months and push yourself every day to be a little bit better. Understand that often our greatest victories often lie in the other side of our toughest battles. Embrace these lessons and let them propel you to new heights. You are our future leaders, innovators, and change makers of our nation, so never stop learning and growing. Take every day to be reflective, make a difference, and be a beacon of hope to those around you. Endeavor to leave a legacy of kindness, compassion and excellence. Let your life story be the book everyone wants to read.”



Class 63 has 67 cadets, or 72 percent, graduating the program with a high school diploma. Of those graduating, 47 percent (42 cadets) plan to join the workforce, 10 percent (9 cadets) plan to join the military, 26 percent (23 cadets) plan to attend a vocational/technical program and three percent (3 cadets) plan to go onto a four-year college program. Fourteen percent of the class (13 cadets) plan to participate in the Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program after graduation.



Class 63 represents 34 different counties throughout the Mountain State, with Kanawha County having the highest enrollment for the course with 13 cadets.



Throughout the 22-week program, cadets provided more than 4,227 hours of community service through 48 different projects, a recognized value of more than $141,585.67.



The mission of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using the Eight Core Components in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program. It is a free volunteer program for West Virginia youth ages 16 to 18 years old who are educationally at-risk.



A total of 5,902 cadets have graduated from the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy program since 1993.



Award winners from Class 63 are as follows:



ROBERT C. BYRD DISTINGUISHED CADET AWARD

Cadet Nicholas Kemper

Saint Albans, WV - Kanawha

son of Jessica Kemper of St. Albans



ADJUTANT GENERAL’S AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Cadet Genevieve Lowthorp

Lewisburg, WV - Greenbrier

son of Stephanie Myers and Eric Cooke of Lewisburg



LEADERSHIP AWARD

Cadet Simon Trembly

Masontown, WV - Preston

son of John and Josephine Trembly of Masontown

and Christy and Josh Bernard of Swanton, MD



CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Cadet Royce Dawson

Kingwood, WV - Preston

son of Chad and Elizabeth Dawson of Kingwood



ACADEMIC CHALLENGE AWARD

Cadet Ashton Varner

Nettie, WV - Nicholas

son of Doug and Cheryl Varner of Nettie



MOST IMPROVED CADET AWARD

Cadet Skyler DeBarr

Buckhannon, WV - Upshur

son of Crystal Replogle of Buckhannon



“ESPRIT DE CORPS” AWARD

Cadet Ethan Hunter

South Charleston, WV - Kanawha

son of Jessica and Derrick Dunlap of South Charleston



“IRON MIKE” AWARD FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS

THE CRUCIBLE CHALLENGE AWARD

CAPTAIN JOSEPH L. CULLINAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

