Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas

    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The Army demonstrated its Rapid Removal of Equipment initiative using units of the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command from Dec. 9 to 13, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    This demonstration took place ahead of the first execution of the Army’s new initiative scheduled January 2025 for four 8th MP companies, and other units on Schofield Barracks, which are inactivating due to the recent Army force restructuring.

    The R2E initiative allows units to turnover unwanted equipment to Army field support battalions and move it off site for further processing to reduce the burden of storage, maintenance and accountability.

    “It’s an extremely important process because it’s helping us get rid of excess equipment that the Army is saying we no longer need, freeing up Soldiers from unnecessary maintenance and having equipment that they don't need,” said Sgt. Maj. Jacob Huerta, the G-4 sergeant major for the 8th TSC.

    Soldiers moved vehicles and equipment to the 728th MP Battalion’s motor pool for the R2E inspections. The inspectors checked for deficiencies and then moved to an off-site location for additional paperwork and out-processing procedures, completing the process.

    “For the 8th MP Brigade, they are modernizing and outfitting our formations with new equipment when it comes to comms, weapons, and, more importantly, vehicle platforms,” said Maj. Brandon Ratner, the executive officer of the 8th MP Brigade.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:08
    Story ID: 487459
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas, by SSG Kavon Prunty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas
    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas
    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas
    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas
    Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rodeo
    Pacific
    Police
    Army
    Turn-in
    R2E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download