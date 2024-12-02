Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, await inspection during a Rapid Removal of Equipment demonstration at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2024. The R2E is a new Army initiative that helps units quickly get rid of extra gear, share equipment with other units, and send broken items to Army depots for repair. The 8th MP Brigade is slated to carry out the first utilization of the R2E outside the continental U.S. in January 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The Army demonstrated its Rapid Removal of Equipment initiative using units of the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command from Dec. 9 to 13, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



This demonstration took place ahead of the first execution of the Army’s new initiative scheduled January 2025 for four 8th MP companies, and other units on Schofield Barracks, which are inactivating due to the recent Army force restructuring.



The R2E initiative allows units to turnover unwanted equipment to Army field support battalions and move it off site for further processing to reduce the burden of storage, maintenance and accountability.



“It’s an extremely important process because it’s helping us get rid of excess equipment that the Army is saying we no longer need, freeing up Soldiers from unnecessary maintenance and having equipment that they don't need,” said Sgt. Maj. Jacob Huerta, the G-4 sergeant major for the 8th TSC.



Soldiers moved vehicles and equipment to the 728th MP Battalion’s motor pool for the R2E inspections. The inspectors checked for deficiencies and then moved to an off-site location for additional paperwork and out-processing procedures, completing the process.



“For the 8th MP Brigade, they are modernizing and outfitting our formations with new equipment when it comes to comms, weapons, and, more importantly, vehicle platforms,” said Maj. Brandon Ratner, the executive officer of the 8th MP Brigade.