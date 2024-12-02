Army demonstrates new rapid removal of equipment initiative 1st time overseas

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The Army demonstrated its Rapid Removal of Equipment initiative using units of the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command from Dec. 9 to 13, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
This demonstration took place ahead of the first execution of the Army’s new initiative scheduled January 2025 for four 8th MP companies, and other units on Schofield Barracks, which are inactivating due to the recent Army force restructuring.
The R2E initiative allows units to turnover unwanted equipment to Army field support battalions and move it off site for further processing to reduce the burden of storage, maintenance and accountability.
“It’s an extremely important process because it’s helping us get rid of excess equipment that the Army is saying we no longer need, freeing up Soldiers from unnecessary maintenance and having equipment that they don't need,” said Sgt. Maj. Jacob Huerta, the G-4 sergeant major for the 8th TSC.
Soldiers moved vehicles and equipment to the 728th MP Battalion’s motor pool for the R2E inspections. The inspectors checked for deficiencies and then moved to an off-site location for additional paperwork and out-processing procedures, completing the process.
“For the 8th MP Brigade, they are modernizing and outfitting our formations with new equipment when it comes to comms, weapons, and, more importantly, vehicle platforms,” said Maj. Brandon Ratner, the executive officer of the 8th MP Brigade.
