The U.S. Navy’s Cybersecurity Program Office (PMW 130) leads the charge in implementing zero trust architecture in unmanned systems

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister | The U.S. Navy’s Cybersecurity Office, Program Management Warfare (PMW) 130, worked...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister | The U.S. Navy’s Cybersecurity Office, Program Management Warfare (PMW) 130, worked alongside the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Naval Sea Systems Command, and the Department of Defense Chief Information Office, to support 760/406 Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One in being the tip of the spear on leading achievement of zero trust control afloat small form factor and remote cyber operations. Trident Warrior is an annual large-scale, at-sea field experiment where the Navy selects potential initiatives that address capability gaps and provide inventive solutions in an operational environment. Fleet experimentation allows the Navy and its partners to incorporate real-world warfighter feedback early in the acquisition process by exposing the fleet to emerging capabilities. see less | View Image Page

In a significant stride towards enhancing the cybersecurity of unmanned systems, industry leaders and cybersecurity experts from Trident Warrior 24 have rallied around the implementation of zero trust architecture (ZTA). This shift marks a pivotal development in safeguarding remotely operated systems against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.



The U.S. Navy’s Cybersecurity Office, Program Management Warfare (PMW) 130, worked alongside the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Naval Sea Systems Command, and the Department of Defense Chief Information Office, to support 760/406 Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One in being the tip of the spear on leading achievement of zero trust control afloat small form factor and remote cyber operations. Dr. Scott Jasper, Principal Investigator, highlighted that Trident Warrior 24 provided the opportunity for NPS students to conduct applied research in the operating environment.



“The achievement of a ZTA in Trident Warrior 24 was important to demonstrate the viability of the selected cyber defense solutions,” said Dr. Jasper.



Zero trust, a security model that operates on the principle of "never trust, always verify," mandates rigorous identity verification and continuous validation of every entity accessing a system. Unlike traditional security models that rely on perimeter defenses, ZTA assumes that threats can originate from both outside and inside the network, necessitating constant vigilance.



The adoption of zero trust in unmanned systems addresses several critical vulnerabilities. With the growing reliance on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, delivery, and monitoring, ensuring the integrity and security of these systems is paramount. Zero trust ensures that every access request to the system, whether from an operator, sensor, or data feed, is authenticated, authorized, and encrypted.



The integration of ZTA in unmanned systems also offers significant benefits for military applications. The defense sector, which increasingly relies on autonomous systems for reconnaissance and combat operations, stands to gain from the enhanced security that zero trust provides. Ensuring that only verified and authorized entities can access or control these systems is crucial for maintaining operational security and mission success.



However, the transition to zero trust is not without challenges. Implementing ZTA requires significant changes to existing information technology infrastructure and ongoing management to maintain its effectiveness. Organizations must invest in robust identity and access management solutions, continuous monitoring systems, and training for personnel to adapt to this new security paradigm.



“Collaboration amongst Navy commands and industry partners, Microsoft and Dell, in Trident Warrior 24 was paramount in overcoming these technical challenges,” said Dr. Jasper.



Despite these hurdles, the consensus among experts is clear: the benefits of zero trust far outweigh the costs. As unmanned systems continue to evolve and their applications expand, ensuring their security through ZTA will be critical in protecting sensitive data, maintaining operational integrity, and fostering trust in these innovative technologies.



With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and pervasive, the move toward zero trust represents a proactive and necessary step in the evolution of cybersecurity for unmanned systems. As the industry continues to embrace this model, the future of unmanned operations looks to be more secure and resilient than ever before.

PMW 130 is the Navy’s cybersecurity acquisition agent delivering cybersecurity products, capabilities, and services that protect and defend against cyber threats. The mission of PMW 130 is to enable information warfare by providing confidentiality, integrity, and availability of capabilities through innovative acquisition of maritime cybersecurity products.



Trident Warrior is an annual large-scale, at-sea field experiment where the Navy selects potential initiatives that address capability gaps and provide inventive solutions in an operational environment. Fleet experimentation allows the Navy and its partners to incorporate real-world warfighter feedback early in the acquisition process by exposing the fleet to emerging capabilities.