CH2M Hill Awarded $80 Million Contract for Environmental Compliance Support

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic has awarded an $80 million contract to CH2M Hill, a Virginia Beach-based subsidiary of Jacobs. The firm will provide comprehensive architectural-engineering services to support environmental compliance at Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense installations worldwide.



The contract, competitively procured via SAM.gov, underscores NAVFAC Atlantic’s commitment to complying with a wide array of environmental laws, regulations, and executive orders at the federal, state, local, and installation levels. Proposals were evaluated through a transparent selection process, with CH2M Hill chosen from three submissions.



The contract covers NAVFAC Atlantic’s entire area of operations, including the continental United States and locations outside the continental United States. It includes a base period and four option periods, potentially extending the performance period through December 2029.



The first task order under the agreement, valued at $648,453.36, focuses on municipal separate storm sewer system construction site inspections at Hampton Roads installations. Work is expected to be completed by February 2026. Funding for the project comes from fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations, which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The contract supports NAVFAC Atlantic’s environmental compliance programs, including petroleum storage tank and asset management, oil and hazardous substance spill preparedness, toxic and hazardous material management, air quality and Clean Air Act compliance, solid and hazardous waste management, and Clean Water Act compliance for stormwater and wastewater.



“This strategic investment highlights the Navy's proactive approach to ensuring compliance with environmental requirements and effectively mitigating risks to public health and the environment to ensure the well-being of communities across its operational areas,” said Wesley J. Bauman, contracting officer’s representative. “With this contract, the Navy continues its ongoing commitment to balancing environmental responsibility with ensuring its critical operational mission.”



NAVFAC Atlantic, headquartered in Norfolk, oversees this contract as part of its mission to balance environmental stewardship with operational readiness across its installations and operational areas. This initiative marks a significant step forward in supporting environmental compliance and restoration efforts worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:11 Story ID: 487456 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CH2M Hill Awarded $80 Million Contract for Environmental Compliance Support, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.