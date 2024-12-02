Louisville District announces new ERCIP projects for 2025

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is launching several critical projects under the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program in 2025 for a total program of $720M. These initiatives underscore the district’s commitment to enhancing energy resilience and sustainability across military installations while supporting the Department of Defense’s mission to ensure energy security.



ERCIP is a vital program that funds projects aimed at reducing energy costs, increasing renewable energy use, and improving the energy efficiency and resilience of military facilities. The Louisville District as program, project and construction management lead, partnered with Huntsville Center as the design agent play a pivotal role in implementing these forward-looking projects.



In addition to preparing for the upcoming 2025 ERCIP program, the Louisville District has started construction on two pivotal microgrid projects in Puerto Rico. These projects, awarded within a week of each other, reflect the district's dedication to advancing energy resilience in challenging environments.



Microgrid projects at the LTC Pesquera Army Reserve Center in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, and the Ramey Army Reserve Center in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, were both FY22 projects. Design effort on these projects began in the second quarter of FY22, designs finalized by the end of 2023 leading to successful construction contract execution in FY24.



The Pesquera ARC Microgrid project was awarded Aug. 23, 2024, with the Ramey ARC Microgrid project awarded Aug. 30, 2024 following the finalization of an equivalency concurrence for the Battery Energy Storage System.



“These projects highlight the Louisville District's ability to manage simultaneous initiatives, ensuring timely delivery despite the complexities associated with microgrid design and construction,” said Hope Gibson, Louisville District ERCIP team lead.



Some of the significant projects planned for the Louisville District and Huntsville Partnership also include the development of two microgrid systems at Fort Cavazos, Texas in coordination with a privatization utility provider aligned to the FY24 NDAA authorization allowing for sole source activities to the utility provider. One project will power multiple mission critical facilities at the Phantom Warrior Central campus using photovoltaic arrays and solar battery energy storage. The second system includes integration of two natural gas generators, photovoltaic array and Battery Energy Storage System into existing infrastructure to provide resiliency for the Network Enterprise Center.



“Our team is leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise to deliver projects that will set new benchmarks for energy resilience and efficiency,” Gibson said. “These efforts are not just about saving energy—they’re about securing our installations and ensuring mission readiness.”



The Louisville District will work closely with Huntsville Center, installation commanders, energy managers, and private contractors to ensure the successful execution of these projects. The impact will be far-reaching, with benefits including reduced energy costs, increased operational reliability, and enhanced environmental sustainability.



“The ERCIP program allows us to deliver solutions that directly support the warfighter and strengthen our installations,” said Rachael Haunz, ERCIP Program Manager. “We are proud to contribute to a more resilient and energy-efficient future for the Department of Defense.”

