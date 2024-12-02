USACE upgrades fueling infrastructure at WPAFB

Courtesy Photo | A modern pump house is incorporated into the fueling infrastructure to manage fueling...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A modern pump house is incorporated into the fueling infrastructure to manage fueling operations more efficiently. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District recently completed a $21 million project to upgrade the fueling infrastructure at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The initiative replaces an aging manual fueling system with a modern Type III hydrant system that improves efficiency and complies with current Department of Defense standards.



The project, which started September 2021, enhances the base’s fueling capabilities to support mission-critical aircraft such as the C-5 Galaxy upgrading the older Type II hydrant system with the newer Type III system.



As part of the upgrade, the old pumphouse and four 50,000-gallon underground storage tanks were replaced with a modern pumphouse and two new 2.1 million-gallon above-ground fuel tanks designed to manage fueling operations more efficiently.



This advanced hydrant system incorporates a transfer loop to the main fuel farm and features a truck offload stand, enabling both fueling and defueling operations for military and commercial transport vehicles.



With significantly increased pumping capacity, the Type III system allows for faster and more efficient refueling of large aircraft, such as the C-5 Galaxy. The new pumphouse enhances safety and working conditions by providing fueling technicians the ability to perform their work from inside of an enclosed structure.



The project presented several challenges that required innovative solutions and close collaboration. Fuel projects are uncommon for WPAFB’s resident office, so the team had to work with experts to navigate the complexities of fuel infrastructure. Supply chain disruptions, lingering from the COVID-19 pandemic, caused delays in the delivery of critical components such as control panels. Additionally, a pipe fitter labor strike and other workforce shortages added complexity to the construction timeline, requiring adjustments to keep the project on schedule.



Collaboration was key to the success of the project. The USACE team worked closely with WPAFB’s Fuels Group, base civil engineering, and the Air Wing to ensure fueling operations were not disrupted during construction. Funding and oversight were managed by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Logistics groups, necessitating seamless communication and coordination.



Specialists from the Omaha District and the Fuels Center of Expertise played a critical role in guiding the project to completion. Access to the secure construction site, located within the restricted flightline area, required approval from the Airfield Manager, further underscoring the importance of coordination across multiple stakeholders.



“Delivery of this upgrade enables WPAFB to rapidly fuel aircraft and have them ready to meet any challenge,” said Matt Kern, WPAFB field office mechanical engineer. “It is a critical investment in WPAFB’s future.”