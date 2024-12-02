Finding connections in isolation during the holidays

Photo By Sheila deVera | A photo illustration that evokes a feeling of isolation and loneliness during the...... read more read more Photo By Sheila deVera | A photo illustration that evokes a feeling of isolation and loneliness during the holidays while seeking connection. This image was created using filters, dodging, and burning techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Sheila deVera) see less | View Image Page

As the winter holidays approach, there is a serene silence of a fresh snowfall, temperatures plunge to below freezing, and the days grow even shorter. For many, this time of year is filled with warmth, joy, and the hustle and bustle of gathering with family and friends. However, for others, the winter months can evoke feelings of isolation and loneliness, mainly when the cold weather confines us to our homes, barracks, or dorms. The contrast between the festive spirit and the solitude many feel can be stark and disheartening.



It's essential to acknowledge that this sense of isolation is not uncommon. The holidays can amplify feelings of loneliness, particularly for those who have moved away from loved ones, experienced a loss, or are in a transitional phase. Winter's long nights and chilly temperatures can awaken these feelings, making it easy to retreat and prefer solitude. But it's important to remember that you're not alone in feeling this way.



Amidst this potential loneliness, we must remember resources and support systems are available to help us navigate these challenging times. Community centers, local organizations, helping agencies, and various activities and programs offered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and local communities foster connection and engagement.



We have all heard from our supervisors or leaders before that getting active, volunteering, and trying new things – both physically and socially – can be powerful antidotes to feeling isolated.



Moreover, reaching out to others can be incredibly beneficial. We often need to pay more attention to the impact of a simple phone call or text message. Friends and family are usually more than willing to connect, and sharing our experiences can help alleviate loneliness. It's a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles; many share similar sentiments during the colder months.



During this time, it's crucial to take care of ourselves and each other. Remember to prioritize self-care, whether it's through specific activities like reading, exercising, taking vitamins, therapy lights, speaking to your physician or therapist, or practicing mindfulness. The JBER Connect app has a dedicated Helping Agencies section for service members and their families, emphasizing the importance of your well-being.



As we navigate the chilly winter months in Alaska, let's resist the pull of isolation and instead seek the warmth of connection. By reaching out to those around us, we can create a supportive network that reminds us we are not alone and that people genuinely care. Let's embrace the season with open hearts, stay active, and find joy in the connections we make – no matter how small. We can transform winter's chilly isolation into a season of warmth and community.