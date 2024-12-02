USINDOPACOM hosts Transnational Security Cooperation Course 24-2

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with 36 senior...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with 36 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters for the Daniel K. Inouye-Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 24-2, Dec. 12, 2024. The course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of transnational security issues, looking at a comprehensive array of emergent and over-the-horizon issues. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page