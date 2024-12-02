USINDOPACOM hosts Transnational Security Cooperation Course 24-2

AIEA, Hawaii - Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted 36 senior U.S. and international military and civilian officials at USINDOPACOM for the Daniel K. Inouye-Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies’ Transnational Security Cooperation Course 24-2, Dec. 12, 2024.
Paparo spoke with the fellows, all executive-grade security practitioners with a focus on the Indo-Pacific from 25 countries within the region. The TSC course provides an opportunity to enhance understanding of both emergent and on-the-horizon transnational security issues, including Indo-Pacific strategy, geopolitical competition, cybersecurity, climate change, maritime domain awareness, economic disruptions, global pandemics, irregular warfare and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 12:50
|Story ID:
|487441
|Location:
|AIEA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
