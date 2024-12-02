Third AF command team connects with 86 AW Airmen to learn missions

Photo By Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Behrens, 86th Munitions Squadron stockpile...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Behrens, 86th Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, is thanked for his brief during an immersion tour by Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024. During the tour, Airmen were given the chance to show the command team how they impact the mission, how they train Airmen, solve complex issues and show passion for their job. Moga and Cates were given direct demonstration on operations which gave a better understanding on how Ramstein stay’s fit to fight and enhance air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert) see less | View Image Page

The Third Air Force command team, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, visited multiple units within the 86th Airlift Wing Dec. 11-12. The visit provided the opportunity for the leadership team to connect with Airmen, observe day-to-day operations, and gain insight on the Wings priorities and mission execution.



During the visit, Moga and Cates received briefs from each group under the wing, highlighting challenges they face and how they have overcome the challenges with available resources. Moga recognized the work the Airmen at Ramstein do as the Global Gateway and the role it plays in projecting power across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa area of responsibility.



"The 86 AW’s Airmen are the driving force behind missions that support nearly every Combatant Command," said Moga. "As the Air Force's premier logistical and operational hub, they are the 24/7/365 executors, enablers, and force multipliers to a staggering set of missions. We're grateful to have had the opportunity to connect with Airmen from across the wing. Every single individual in the Global Gateway contributes to both European and international peace and security."



Following the briefs from leadership, the command team visited each group within the wing, talking directly with Airmen to learn more about their day-to-day roles and responsibilities. During the visits, they recognized standout performers and highlighted the critical contributions of each group to the wing’s overall mission.



In addition to receiving mission briefs, the command team hosted lunch with Airmen from around the base. The lunch provided an open forum for Airmen to voice challenges they face as young Airmen at an overseas location and ask about broader issues such as how the Air Force as a whole is adapting to future conflict and problems.



"Visits like these are about more than just seeing the mission in action. They’re about hearing directly from the Airmen who make it happen every single day," said Cates. "As leaders, it's our responsibility to listen, learn and amplify their voices. Our Wings’ inputs are what shape the direction and future of our Air Force, and it's our duty to turn those insights into actions that drive positive change."



Airmen were given the chance to show the command team how they impact the mission, how they train Airmen, solve complex issues and show passion for their job. Moga and Cates were given direct demonstration on operations which gave a better understanding on how Ramstein stay’s fit to fight and enhance air power.



At the end of the immersion, the command team was virtually briefed by the 65th Air Base Group, a geographically separated unit from Lajes Field, Portugal. Lajes plays a critical role in power projection and rapid mobility because they serve as a strategic waypoint for transatlantic air operations, refueling missions and contingency support, which are essential to maintaining readiness across both Europe and Africa.



The command team was grateful for the opportunity to connect with and thank Airmen from across Ramstein and its GSUs for all the Global Gateway does on both the European and African continents in support of international peace and security.