Sudden Crisis – 2024

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Special Reaction Team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Special Reaction Team clear the hallways of the Naval Health Clinic, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point during a Sudden Crisis exercise at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2024. The Sudden Crisis exercise is an annual training event to evaluate command and control, reporting, and collaboration with external organizations while also validating tactics, techniques, and procedures and improve the emergency response capabilities of the installation’s personnel through various scenarios to ensure the air station’s readiness to respond effectively during elevated force protection conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point security and emergency personnel were evaluated on their response to various simulated scenarios that reinforce the installation’s commitment of safeguarding personnel, facilities, and national security interests through collaboration and preparedness during the annual full-scale exercise event Sudden Crisis.



The purpose of Sudden Crisis extends beyond individual responses; it is an annual requirement that validates command and control, reporting procedures, interoperability with external organizations, and the effectiveness of tactics, techniques, and procedures.



The training events included simulated active shooter drills, ordnance drops, and response to suspicious packages, as well as other threatening actions against the installation and its outlying properties. Working through the multiple and varied scenarios demonstrated the installation’s readiness to respond effectively during elevated force protection conditions.



While the exercise tested the capabilities of the air station’s staff, officials remind the community that safety and security is a continuous, collective effort. Everyone plays a critical role in maintaining the safety and security of the installation, around the clock. If you observe suspicious activity, report it immediately by calling 252-466-3616.