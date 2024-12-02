Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sudden Crisis – 2024

    Sudden Crisis Active Shooter Drill

    Sudden Crisis Active Shooter Drill

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point security and emergency personnel were evaluated on their response to various simulated scenarios that reinforce the installation’s commitment of safeguarding personnel, facilities, and national security interests through collaboration and preparedness during the annual full-scale exercise event Sudden Crisis.

    The purpose of Sudden Crisis extends beyond individual responses; it is an annual requirement that validates command and control, reporting procedures, interoperability with external organizations, and the effectiveness of tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    The training events included simulated active shooter drills, ordnance drops, and response to suspicious packages, as well as other threatening actions against the installation and its outlying properties. Working through the multiple and varied scenarios demonstrated the installation’s readiness to respond effectively during elevated force protection conditions.

    While the exercise tested the capabilities of the air station’s staff, officials remind the community that safety and security is a continuous, collective effort. Everyone plays a critical role in maintaining the safety and security of the installation, around the clock. If you observe suspicious activity, report it immediately by calling 252-466-3616.

