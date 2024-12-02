NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards $10 Million Contract for Architect-Engineer Services in Great Lakes, Illinois AOR

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Miller-Remick LLC, Cherry Hill, New Jersey a $10 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services to be performed within the Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois area of responsibility.



This contract provides for architecture and engineering services for a wide range of new and existing facilities, systems, utilities, and infrastructure.



Work is estimated to be completed by December 2029.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be funded by operations and maintenance, Navy and military construction funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 14 offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-2508).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024