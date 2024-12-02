Writer sees life through lens, finds solace through photography

FORT JOHNSON, La. — As I reflect on my journey through life, I can’t help but acknowledge the profound impact photography has had on my mental health and overall well-being. From battling stress and depression to finding solace and purpose, my camera has been my trusty companion, capturing moments of beauty and helping me navigate the complexities of existence.

Growing up, I struggled with inner demons that often left me feeling lost and disconnected from the world around me. When I discovered photography I found a way to channel my emotions constructively; I found a sanctuary where I could express myself freely, without judgment or expectation.

Photography became more than just a hobby; it became a lifeline — a means of coping with the challenges life threw my way. Behind the lens, I learned to appreciate the beauty in the mundane, discovering comfort in the simplicity of raindrops on a window or the play of light and shadow on a city street. Perhaps the most significant impact photography has on my mental health is its ability to provide a sense of purpose and direction. In moments of despair, when it felt like the world was closing in, my camera offered me a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

Whether it was exploring new creative styles of shooting or documenting the human experience, each click of the shutter reminded me that there was still beauty to be found in the world, even in the darkest of times. Some of those times occurred in the military. Going on deployments and fighting in wars left a lasting toll on my mental health, as well as many other young service members around me. Mixing those experiences with the baggage life can bring, whether old or new, can catapult you into depression and despair. As a veteran, long past my days of service, I still know this feeling all too well.

When times get tough, photography continues to serve as a form of therapy for me. But what I want people, especially service members, to understand is photography can allow them to confront their emotions and process them in a healthy way. Instead of bottling up their feelings, they can capture them, transforming them into something tangible and meaningful. I encourage them to pick up a camera or even their phone and give it a try because, for me, each photograph became a visual journal — a testament to one’s journey through life. To me, photography is more than just snapping pictures.

Photography is self-care. Photography is community interaction. Photography is seeing beauty in the world. Photography is being in the moment. Photography is mindfulness. Photography is confidence. Photography is me!

