Thinking strategically: Space Delta 7 advancing the ISR mission

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Richard Morris, 72nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron training and readiness chief, poses for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, September 26, 2024. As a member of the 72nd ISRS, Morris' role was critical in preparing his squadron for participation in the Space Force Generation Model (SPAFORGEN) — A framework implemented on July 1 and used by the USSF to present forces to combatant commands.

The cumulative outcomes of tactical intelligence operations deliver critical information to senior decision makers, and create strategic decision advantage over competitors.



Members of Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance are getting after the mission and thinking strategically while they do it. Consisting of six squadrons — 71st ISR Squadron, 72nd ISRS, 73rd ISRS, 74th ISRS, 75th ISRS and 76th ISRS — DEL 7’s Guardians are looking for opportunities, setting goals and training their people to meet future demands.



Master Sgt. Richard Morris



U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Richard Morris, 72nd ISRS training and readiness chief, hit the ground running to prepare his squadron for participation in the Space Force Generation Model (SPAFORGEN) — A framework implemented on July 1 and used by the USSF to present forces to combatant commands.



Morris prepared over 30 squadron members for SPAFORGEN validation events, including tabletop exercises, DEL 7 tactical intelligence planning cell meetings and squadron-level field training exercises.



“We had to innovate — the SPAFORGEN model challenged the existing operational tempo of the 72nd ISRS,” Morris said. “I heavily focused on bridging the gap between processes at the time, the demands of the new model and organizational structure to ensure that we are accomplishing key readiness objectives in a timely manner.”



In addition to his other duties, Morris saw an opportunity to leverage his technical skills and those of his fellow squadron members who were graduates of Supra Coder — A USSF program aimed at capitalizing on internal digital talent and better enabling Guardians to create innovative software that enhances warfighting capabilities.



The team built a computer application that now serves as an interactive dashboard for the unit’s training and readiness posture.



“One of the main goals of the application was to present current and future readiness status and assist flight and senior leadership to gauge the overall ability of the unit to perform operations in support of the Great Power Competition,” Morris said. “This data visualization tool has already identified areas of improvement and shed light on training deficiencies, which leadership is now addressing.”



Sgt. Ty Norman



Sgt. Ty Norman, 73rd ISRS, Detachment 4 mission manager, has been a champion of innovation within his unit — identifying training and equipment requirements and scrounging for ways to carry out the mission without formal funding or support.



Currently, the 73rd ISRS uses their own Automated Remote Operations architecture that allows the units at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Detachment 2 in Osan Air Base, South Korea, Detachment 4 at Royal Air Force Feltwell, United Kingdom and Detachment 6 at Fort Meade, Maryland to conduct operations during normal business hours without any mission loss.



Norman has rallied support and coordination for the evolution of ORION’S BELT — a project that will expand the existing architecture to allow units to do more from their workspaces and directly interface with globally dispersed combatant commands, operations leaders and training detachment operators.



“The 73rd's ORION’S BELT initiative is propelling us further into the ‘global service’ framework,” Norman said. “We are able to provide the intelligence community, international partners and sister services with the ability to do more at every level from the earliest planning phases to mission execution. We’re especially excited to get involved in more Deltas to boost USSF operations.”



Norman currently serves as the sole detachment point of contact for the NEPTUNE EAGLE military exercise, proactively engaging with DEL 7 and U.S. European Command partners for theater-level, joint and combined application.



“I am heavily involved in the exercise planning process for NEPTUNE EAGLE,” Norman said. “Whether it’s rallying support for innovating a program or planning an exercise, I have sought out opportunities to further the mission and vision of the 73d ISRS, Detachment 4.”



Spc. 3 Demicheal Sterling



Spc. 3 Demicheal Sterling, 72nd ISRS expeditionary ISR analyst, demonstrated strategic thinking and innovation by identifying and addressing a critical intelligence gap. To tackle this issue, he developed a forward-thinking plan to integrate USSF intelligence with U.S. Air Force cyber operations by leveraging the expertise of those who have graduated from the Joint Cyber Analysis Course — a training course at the Navy’s Center for Information Warfare Training for personnel designated for cryptologic roles.



“This innovative approach successfully addressed a reporting deficiency that persisted in the EUCOM area of responsibility for the past two years,” Sterling said. “We enabled reporting, ensured accurate target identification and further validated the reporting processes. I’m really proud of the work we were able to accomplish while on deployment and the work we were able to realize for the future.”



To learn more about DEL 7, visit: www.spoc.spaceforce.mil.