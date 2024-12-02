Mobile District: 2024 Year Review

Photo By Rydell Tomas | Park rangers with the Allatoona Lake Project, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile...... read more read more Photo By Rydell Tomas | Park rangers with the Allatoona Lake Project, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, harvested bamboo in Cartersville, Georgia, during the annual bamboo cutting event, Oct. 23, 2024. The event helps manage invasive bamboo growth and promotes invironmental stewardship in the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr) see less | View Image Page

As 2024 comes to an end, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, reflects on a year defined by significant milestones, transformative projects, and dedicated service. This year has showcased the District’s commitment to supporting communities across the Gulf Coast region and federal, state, and local priorities.



“Our team has once again demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and service to the community,” said Mobile District Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman. “Despite the challenges we faced, the Mobile District team consistently rose to the occasion and delivered exceptional results.”



This year, the District bid farewell to two distinguished leaders whose careers have left an indelible mark. Pete Taylor, Deputy of Programs and Project Management retired after a commendable career characterized by his strategic leadership and dedication. Similarly, Chief of Operations Nelson Sanchez retired after nearly 40 years of service, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and significant contributions to the District’s mission and the communities it serves.



The Coastal Resiliency Program remained a cornerstone of the District’s efforts, focusing on restoring and protecting vulnerable coastal areas. This year, the program advanced several marsh restoration and shoreline stabilization projects designed to absorb storm surges and reduce erosion.



These projects utilized innovative modeling to address the impacts of rising sea levels and climate change, ensuring long-term sustainability for Gulf Coast communities.



“The program has evolved to include efforts in coastal Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle,” said David Newell, Coastal Resiliency Program manager. “Additionally, the program has worked to facilitate the meaningful inclusion of regional sediment management and nature-based features into our projects, which has helped the Mobile District gain recognition as Regional Sediment Management Implementation champion and Engineering with Nature proving ground.”



In the wake of natural disasters, the District played a vital role in recovery efforts through Operation Blue Roof, which provides temporary roofing solutions for disaster-stricken communities. To enhance readiness, the District hosted deployment training to equip responders with the necessary skills for swift and efficient operations, ensuring families receive timely assistance.



“Our primary goal for the emergency management team is to strengthen readiness, streamline operations, and ensure comprehensive response and recovery capabilities across all levels,” said Patrick Yoder, Emergency Management chief. “We have three very skilled EM professionals who are ready and willing to tackle any task.”

Infrastructure improvements also stood out in 2024, particularly the completion of critical repairs to the Demopolis Lock. Addressing decades of wear, the repairs included structural reinforcements and updated hydraulic systems, significantly enhancing the lock’s efficiency and reliability.



This project, vital to commercial navigation, agricultural shipments, and recreational boating, was completed ahead of schedule—a testament to the District’s effective collaboration with its partners.



“The rebuilding and reopening of Demopolis Lock ahead of schedule is a great accomplishment,” Chapman said. “Both the District and its partners learned valuable lessons to help avoid similar issues in the future.”



Progress continued the Mobile Harbor Project, a transformative initiative to deepen and widen the harbor channel to accommodate larger vessels. This seven-phase project has seen three phases completed, three under construction, and the final phase set to be awarded.



The project, expected to finish in 2025, employs advanced sediment management techniques to balance environmental protection with economic development. The remaining phases will optimize turning basins and berthing areas, ensuring the harbor remains a critical hub for trade while safeguarding the ecosystem.



Environmental stewardship also took center stage with the adoption of thin-layer placement, a process where dredged material is spread at a thickness no greater than one foot. This approach, developed in collaboration with the Interagency Working Group, supports Mobile Bay’s ecosystem by providing a sustainable and cost-effective method of sediment management.



“Beneficial use, specifically thin-layer placement, allows the Corps to manage dredged material in an environmentally acceptable and cost-effective method that supports Mobile Bay,” said Mary Sullivan, Project Manager for Civil Works.



The District’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage was demonstrated in Selma, Alabama, where it completed a landmark project involving the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge. Restoration and stabilization of the bridge and upgrades to nearby flood control systems preserved a symbol of the Civil Rights Movement while enhancing infrastructure to protect residents and businesses from seasonal flooding.



Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham highlighted the importance of preserving historic sites like the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the project’s celebration.



“Places like Selma are fundamental to the story of this nation,” Pinkham said. “Preserving these treasured landscapes ensures the history and values they represent endure for future generations. This project reflects our commitment to more than just economic outcomes; it underscores the importance of delivering community, societal, and cultural benefits through our civil works mission.”



Looking ahead, the Mobile District is poised for continued progress in 2025, highlighted by its relocation to a new headquarters. The approximately 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will anchor the southeast portion of the Mobile Civic Center site, enhancing the District’s ability to serve the region with modern resources and streamlined operations.



“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of the entire Mobile District team,” said Chapman. “We are excited to build on this year’s success and continue delivering results that strengthen our communities and protect our environment. Together, we will make 2025 even more impactful.”