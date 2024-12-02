2024 Europe Best Medic Competition winners announced

Photo By Kirk Frady | LANDSTUHL, Germany - The overall winning team for the 2024 Europe Best Medic...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | LANDSTUHL, Germany - The overall winning team for the 2024 Europe Best Medic Competition held Dec. 10-13 near Landstuhl, Germany were Sgt. Brayden Chapman and Sgt. Heith Walston from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Southern European Task Force in Vicenza, Italy. Pictured with the winning team are U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Europe (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, Medical Readiness Command, Europe (center left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell from 68th Theater Medical Command (far left). see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – More than forty Soldiers representing twenty-three U.S. Army teams from various commands across the European theater, and a team from the Czech Republic Army, participated in the grueling four-day 2024 Europe Best Medic Competition (EBMC) Dec.10-13, near Landstuhl, Germany.



The Europe Best Medic Competition is specifically designed to test the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of soldier medics so they can be highly effective on the battlefield.



The overall winning team for the 2024 Europe Best Medic Competition was U.S. Army Sgt. Brayden Chapman and Sgt. Heith Walston from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Southern European Task Force in Vicenza, Italy.



The winning team for Medical Readiness Command, Europe was U.S. Army Cpt. Taylor Hughes and 2nd Lt. Nathan Istre from Public Health Command Europe.



These top teams will go on to represent their respective commands at the Army CSM Jack Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition to be held at Camp Bullis, Texas in February 2025.



According to event organizers, the Europe Best Medic Competition is more than just a test of technical skills. It is a comprehensive evaluation consisting of multiple events to include tactical combat casualty care, a physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, a long-distance foot march, a combat stress shoot, and a written test. The events were conducted in a simulated combat environment to test the competitor’s ability to react and perform under stressful situations.



“This competition really tested our limits and assessed how we are being trained in our units,” said U.S. Army Sgt. James Doromal, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team. “The best medic competition challenges soldiers mentally and physically and pushes them to their limits, seeing who is mentally in the game and is not going to quit. The role of the combat medic on the battlefield gives our fellow soldiers a sense of security knowing that they have an expert in this field, someone who is going to take care of them If they are injured or wounded.”



Competitors worked both individually and collectively as teams to successfully complete each event. The competition allowed the competitors the opportunity to demonstrate their various skill sets, thereby, significantly improving their ability to function in tactical situations.



“This competition is important because the joint warfighter deserves the best medics on the battlefield ,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez with Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “It is important that we prepare them for the rigors of combat and ensure they are mentally agile as they encounter casualties on the battlefield. This competition challenges our soldiers mentally and physically and the lessons learned here will better prepare them to support joint and large-scale combat operations. This competition also benefits the Army by strengthening soldier professions - it empowers soldiers and gives them confidence in their abilities.”



According to individuals involved in planning and executing the 2024 Europe Best Medic Competition, the competition better prepares U.S. Army medics and serves as a platform for promoting collaboration, interoperability, and continuous improvement within the military medical community. The competition also highlights the importance of readiness and the need to have trained and capable medical personnel to support the world's most powerful Army.



During his opening remarks at the ceremony, U.S. Army Brig. Roger Giraud, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Europe congratulated each of the Soldiers who took part in the competition and thanked them for their dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism.



“You are the most powerful medics in the world, you are the best and don’t forget it,” said Giraud. “You are masters of your craft. Combat medics are the symbol of strength. Soldiers know you have their backs when they call for a medic. You give the wounded, ill and injured hope. I commend you all for being ready and wanting to be the best. You exist so that others may live and continue to fight.”