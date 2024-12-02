Verhagen Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Breckin Verhagen graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Breckin Verhagen graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) December 12, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Breckin Verhagen graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) December 12, 2024.



Verhagen, from Stuart, Florida, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to build a strong foundation for his future.



“I have a brother in the Navy, and I’ve always looked up to him and the sacrifices he’s made for his family and country,” Verhagen said. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized that it would be an honor for me follow in his footsteps and serve my country, too. There are also things I’ll learn and experience that you aren’t necessarily exposed to in the civilian world. The importance that’s placed on commitment, respect, teamwork, honor, and accountability are all things I believe strongly in. It’s the perfect next step for my career.”



Verhagen, 22, graduated from South Fork High School, and was a four-year letterman of the varsity football team. After high school, Verhagen attended Wester Governors University, where received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Verhagen is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Verhagen, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Coming into boot camp, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Verhagen. “I knew it was going to be uncomfortable, so I told myself to concentrate on striving to be a little bit better than the day before. This positive attitude and willingness to keep working when things weren’t going my way played a big role in my success here. Winning this award is proof of that, and it’s the perfect way to begin my Navy career. I know there will be more challenges to come, and I’ll use this as a reminder to keep the same attitude.”



Verhagen’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Master Chief Culinary Specialist (CSCM) Tony Alston, Chief Naval Aircrewman Mechanical (AWFC) Joshua Newsom and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class (EM2) Sharmaine Cambronero, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“My RDCs all have so much experience in the fleet, and we all knew we could ask them anything and they’d know the answer,” he said. “That gave me a lot of confidence that we were getting the best possible training. I also connected a lot with AWFC Newsom. From the very first week, he would always say that our number one job was to be better every single day. They were tough on us, but they were able to balance this by being good mentors when we needed it. They had a lot to do with making us not only strong men and women but also strong Sailors.”



Along with his RDCs, Verhagen found inspiration from his shipmates.



“One of my shipmates, Recruit Weatherbee, was someone I got along with right away. Being away from your family and not having your support system can make things hard, and it really helped to have someone who you could relate to and lean on when you needed it. Whenever I questioned some of the decisions I had to make, he always gave me good advice. I’m very appreciative for how he was able to always keep me on track and focused on our goals.”



Verhagen said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was being disconnected with the outside world.



“Sometimes you don’t know what you have, or the things you’ll miss, until they’re gone,” said Verhagen. “Just simple things like watching the news, checking the scores to sports games, and conversating with my family were all things that were difficult to be without as time went on. On top of that, you have to get to know 80 to 100 people from all different walks of life and learn how to be an effective and efficient team. While I won’t say it necessarily got easier, it was those difficult moments that we all have to go through that make you tougher and grow as a person.”



After graduation, Verhagen will attend Cryptology Technician “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for training in computer fundamentals, security procedures, mathematics, signals theory, digital communications technologies, satellite communications, and fundamental reporting techniques.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.