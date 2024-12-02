167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight December 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Spitzer is a vehicle mechanic for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for December 2024.

As a vehicle mechanic, Spitzer is responsible for maintaining a fleet of vehicles that support the wing’s mission. From buses to airfield snow blowers, gasoline to diesel engines, Spitzer inspects, troubleshoots and repairs a variety of specialized vehicles.

Spitzer consistently demonstrates exceptional dedication and selflessness in his service, according to his supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. Derek Brown, who noted three recent examples.

“He volunteered to deploy to Guam for four months to support their vehicle fleet, showcasing his commitment to the mission and willingness to go above and beyond,” said Brown. “He graduated from the NCO in-residence program after being called at the last minute, reflecting his adaptability and drive for professional growth. And Tech. Sgt. Spitzer has volunteered for the upcoming deployment, further emphasizing his proactive and dependable nature.”

Brown said Spitzer sets the standard for excellence in the Vehicle Maintenance field, and inspires younger troops to strive to do their best.

“Tech. Sgt. Spitzer is a true asset to our team and exemplifies the highest values of service and leadership,” said Brown.

Hometown: Hedgesville, WV

Job Title: Mechanic

How long have you served in the unit? 13 years

How does your job support the 167th's mission? Our team repairs and maintains the vehicle fleet, could you imagine doing your job without those vehicles?

Civilian job: 167th Civil Engineering Squadron Plumber

Education: Highschool and the Military trainings/ schools I’ve been privileged enough to attend

Hobbies: Any outdoor activities hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, motorcycle/ATV adventures

Goals: My goals as a military member and a civilian are similar, they are to continue and complete any available training and educational opportunities, and volunteering when needed.

I am proudest of: Having the opportunity to meet and work with so many talented people.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I joined the unit at age 31 and turned 32 in basic training. While there my short little legs carried me around the track fast enough to get a 100% PT Warhawk award.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: The continuation of self-development

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: How you show up and the energy you bring has an effect on others, keep it positive.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Time goes by fast, create your own mission statement for the goals you want to accomplish and a day to day creed of how to live your life and make that commitment. Not only for yourself but for those that depend on you; your family, team and your country.

The best thing about working with my team is: Their knowledge, skillsets, and their comradery

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024