First Military Housing Project since WWII moves forward at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The Fort Buchanan new housing complex construction, the first Army housing development in the installation since World War II, continues to move forward with steady progress, according to Caleb E. Santiago-Morales, Resident Engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Caribbean District.



"The project is currently at 55 percent overall completion. Ongoing activities include masonry installation, cement plastering, tile installation, doors and windows installation, and site utilities," said Santiago-Morales.



Despite some challenges, the $32 million project is scheduled to be finished in January 2026.



"Skilled labor shortages represented by low production rates and schedule delays have been challenging. However, the contractor is actively bringing new workers to the project site to mitigate the possible delays related to this issue," added Santiago Morales.



The complete military housing project consists of tearing down 27 old family housing units, building 26 new units, and providing supporting facilities, including site work, all required utility systems, storm drainage, street lighting, and information systems to conform with construction standards.



According to Santiago-Morales, the project incorporates a USACE three-phase control system to maintain the highest standards. The contractor must also develop and maintain a quality control system and a safety program to ensure quality and safety throughout the project execution.



"USACE also provides Subject Matter Experts through its Engineering Division to inspect the project features and provides guidance as needed during the project planning, design, and construction phases," added Santiago-Morales.



The new Fort Buchanan homes will have energy conservation technology and resiliency capabilities in the event of high winds or seismic events, which is critical in hurricane-prone regions such as the Caribbean.



The construction project reflects how the only U.S. Army installation in the region provides safe, healthy, and adequate housing for military personnel and their families as part of its commitment to enhancing Soldiers' quality of life. This project will increase on-post housing from 29 to 55 units.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



For more information about Fort Buchanan and its relevance in the Caribbean, please visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial