2nd Cavalry Regiment Builds Expertise Ahead of MAPS II Rollout

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a training class on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a training class on the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, & Timing System, or MAPS, in a classroom at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 13, 2024. The training focused on familiarization with the first generation of MAPS, a cutting-edge system that integrates advanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing features. Understanding the learning process and receiving input from the Soldiers on the ground helps shape the future fielding of the MAPS II system, ensuring the Army stays ahead of adversaries seeking to disrupt GPS-dependent capabilities. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment are honing their skills with the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing System (MAPS) at Rose Barracks, Germany in preparation for the highly-anticipated release of the next-generation of the MAPS technology next year.



From Dec. 2-13, 2024 Soldiers conducted training on the MAPS I, a navigational device that was originally fielded in 2019 as part of a modernization strategy to enhance mounted maneuver in contested environments. The current training focused on familiarization with the first generation of MAPS, a cutting-edge system that integrates advanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing features.



Over the past weeks, Soldiers have engaged in hands-on exercises led by trainers from Project Manager Positioning, Navigation, and Timing, the Army’s lead acquisition developer for modernization of PNT capabilities out of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. These sessions combined classroom instruction on basic operation and practical troubleshooting with theory on implementation inside MAPS-equipped Stryker vehicles.



“The biggest thing is, even in a contested environment, MAPS will continue to project information with factors from the vehicle, to include your permanent location, so if you drive for another three hours MAPS is still going to be able to predict within a small margin exactly where you are,” said PMPNT trainer David Moore.



As the only permanently stationed Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) in Europe, Soldiers from the regiment have already seen the benefits of this robust system throughout multiple multinational exercises, such as Eagle Partner 24 and Defender Europe 24.



Spc. Joe Nein, a signal operations support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, highlighted the importance of the MAPS system to mission success.



“The MAPS system is more ‘spoof proof,’ and it gives you GPS,” Nein said. “Instead of the enemy being able to mess with your positions and know where you are, it is going to be harder for electronic warfare to identify your position. There is also position location information that is going to be seen by higher ups so that they can put you in the fight where you are needed.”



The training also serves as a crucial feedback loop for the developers and trainers. Understanding the learning process and receiving input from the Soldiers on the ground helps shape the future fielding of the MAPS II system, ensuring the Army stays ahead of adversaries seeking to disrupt GPS-dependent capabilities.



Looking ahead, the Army is gearing up for the debut of MAPS Generation II in June of 2025, which promises improved blocking, jamming, and spoofing capabilities over its predecessor and better protection from any incorrect signals due to the environment or the effects of adversaries.



The 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s commitment to mastering technology underscores its dedication to improving their ability to conduct mounted maneuvers. With MAPS GEN II on the horizon, the regiment is paving the way for a new era of assured positioning and navigation capabilities across the U.S. Army.