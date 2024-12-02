U.S Special Operations Command Conducts Joint Tabletop Exercise with Poland Special Operations Command

U.S Special Operations Forces (SOF) conducted a tabletop exercise (TTX) with Polish Special Operations Forces (POLSOF), from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2024, in Stuttgart, Germany. This exercise enables a unique partnership and training opportunity that promotes collaboration with Allies and partners and builds muscle-memory for special operations forces while also strengthening readiness across the European theater.



"Training on these scenarios is essential to ensure we are always prepared and mission-capable," said a U.S. SOF service member. "Working with our NATO allies and aligning strategies keeps us one step ahead.”



U.S. and Polish SOF practiced responses to threat scenarios and collaborated on updated tactics through simulated adversary military actions. The exercise emphasized analyzing all possible aspects of hypothetical enemy actions into U.S. or NATO territory, interoperability, and responses by both SOF forces.



"The TTX provided a platform to align operational processes, refine communication protocols, and synchronize planning efforts, ensuring that both organizations are better equipped to operate seamlessly in joint missions.” said Mr. Jasen Strong, U.S Special Operation Command Europe, lead exercise planner.



The TTX training addresses possible threats without the risk of real conflicts. The scenario provides essential training for both the U.S and Polish SOF. These scenarios emulate potential crisis scenarios, identify weaknesses, and enhance cohesion. Participants walked through operational scenarios of infiltration into adversary territory, conducting actions upon the target area, and successfully exfiltrating. The exercise lasted two days.



“Both SOCEUR and POLSOCOM gain substantial benefits from this TTX, including a better understanding of each other's capabilities, and enhanced collaboration on intelligence, logistics, and tactical response options,” said Mr. Strong. “The collaboration lays a foundation for ongoing cooperation and trust, increasing the effectiveness of joint operations and bolstering NATO's overall defense posture in Europe.”

