Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Posts Information Prepared for Community Representation Initiative

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – On Dec. 2, 2024, the elected members of the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) submitted a petition to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) objecting to the recent amendment to the 2023 Administrative Consent Order (ACO). The amendment established CRI meeting ground rules as a prerequisite for the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency to return to the CRI meetings. The Navy will allow the EPA time to complete their review of the petition and determine a resolution to ensure that everyone is committed to a clear scope and process to bring benefit to the community. Navy will participate in the next CRI meeting scheduled once this review and resolution is complete.



While EPA and CRI members resolve the petition, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) will ensure that there is no break in information flow and provide the material prepared for the CRI meeting. Topics covered in the material include groundwater well monitoring and groundwater flow model as well as an operational update. The Navy has posted the information it planned to share at the meeting at http://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/Portals/101/20241212 CRI Slide Presentation.pdf.



The Navy remains fully committed to meeting the intent of the recently signed modification to the 2023 ACO statement of work regarding public outreach as EPA completes its review. NCTF-RH has and will continue to execute a robust public engagement program. These engagements include:



ü Fuel Tank Advisory Committee

ü Commission on Water Resource Management

ü Governor’s Water Committee

ü State House of Representatives Special Committee on Red Hill

ü Hawaii State Emergency Response Commission

ü Military Affairs Council

ü Honolulu Local Emergency Planning Committee

ü Neighborhood boards across Oahu

ü Quarterly open houses and webinar events

ü Weekly water quality informational booths in neighborhoods connected to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water distribution system.



NCTF-RH is committed to communicating with the community as we safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws and regulations.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit https://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/ or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH.



SAFE. DELIBERATE. ENGAGED. COMMITTED.

- NCTF - RH -

