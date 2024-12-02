Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 3 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Jhon Parsons | 241121-N-SR235-1020 Naval Base Ventura County (Nov. 21, 2024) - The official party,...... read more read more Photo By Jhon Parsons | 241121-N-SR235-1020 Naval Base Ventura County (Nov. 21, 2024) - The official party, including Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, Cmdr. Tim Rochholz, commanding officer, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron (UUVRON) 3, second from left, and Cmdr. Drew Lichtenstein incoming UUVRON 3 commanding officer, center, stands at attention during the change of command ceremony for UUVRON 3, Nov. 21, 2024. UUVRON 3 was established in July 2023 as a subordinate command to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 to support Orca XLUUV initial operational testing and evaluation and follow-on fielding and employment in support of combatant commander requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released) see less | View Image Page

Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron (UUVRON) 3 held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, Nov. 21, 2024. Cmdr. Drew Lichtenstein relieved Cmdr. Tim Rochholz and assumed command of the squadron.



During his remarks, Rochholz thanked the UUVRON 3 crew for successfully overcoming the challenges of building UUVRON 3, a new command with a unique mission set, from the ground up. He stated, "We are the Navy’s first and only extra-large UUV (XLUUV) operators—we live on the edge of existing and emerging technologies, and we will deliver combat power to the Fleet, forward." Rochholz continued, "Imminently you will be operating a weapons system that will fundamentally shift the nature of undersea operations and further the next generation of naval combat power."



Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet served as guest speaker for the change of ceremony, having served with both Rochholz and Lichtenstein at previous Pacific Submarine Force commands. Seif stated, “In my initial guidance to Tim and the UUVRON 3 team, I noted that the road ahead to operationally test and develop the combat employment of the XLUUV would be a challenging one. Embracing new technologies and rapidly fielding them with urgency is a tall order. But Tim, you and this outstanding team answered the call and delivered. Thank you for your outstanding leadership of UUVRON 3."



In addition to highlighting the change of command, the ceremony commemorated Rochholz’ retirement from the Navy after 25 years of service. Rochholz addressed the UUVRON 3 crew, stating, "I’m proud of all of you—not only have you opted in to this great profession of naval arms, but you have volunteered to serve in the newest arm of the undersea force. Drew, I’m turning over a crew that is ready for whatever you throw at them. They are hungry and excited. I can’t wait to see what’s next for UUVRON 3."



As Lichtenstein assumed command of UUVRON 3, he commended Rochholz for his service as commanding officer and for his dedication to the Navy stating, "I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tim for 12 years now. I have the utmost respect for him, his dedication, hard work, and military mind, and I am honored to call him a friend. Congratulations on the successful command tour, capping off an incredible 25 year naval career."



In his remarks, Lichtenstein challenged the UUVRON 3 crew to continue their legacy of success into the future stating, "We have an intense couple years ahead. Delivery of our first Orca is right around the corner and I can’t wait to work with you to operate, test, and get her ready to do the missions tasked to us by the operational commanders."



UUVRON 3 was established in July 2023 as a subordinate command to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 to support Orca XLUUV initial operational testing and evaluation and follow-on fielding and employment in support of combatant commander requirements. The U.S. Navy uses a diverse family of remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles to enable distributed subsea and seabed warfare. These platforms are outfitted with mission specific payloads capable of delivering scalable effects.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



