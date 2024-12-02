The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Flying Training Wing
Senior Airman Erica Webster – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
Tech. Sgt. Nathan Bever – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Elissa Evans – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Angela Fader – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Smith – 908th AES
Senior Airman Cameron Tichi – 703rd HS
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Derek Duncan – 908th Maintenance Group
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman Jamison Allen – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Brianna Clay – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman Basic Tyler Cooper – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Master Sgt. Richard Fulcher – 908th Force Support Squadron
Maj. Sara Hewett – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Aja Rucker – 908th LRS
Airman 1st Class Lauren Shanks – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Bethany Simmons – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Timothy Tapia – 908th CES
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Maj. Joshua Black
Staff Sgt. Jessica Brown
Tech. Sgt. Sherman Youngblood
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 17:44
|Story ID:
|487365
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: December 2024 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.