    Just Landed: December 2024 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    Senior Airman Erica Webster – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:
    Tech. Sgt. Nathan Bever – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Elissa Evans – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Angela Fader – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Smith – 908th AES
    Senior Airman Cameron Tichi – 703rd HS

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Staff Sgt. Derek Duncan – 908th Maintenance Group

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Senior Airman Jamison Allen – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Brianna Clay – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman Basic Tyler Cooper – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Master Sgt. Richard Fulcher – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Maj. Sara Hewett – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Aja Rucker – 908th LRS
    Airman 1st Class Lauren Shanks – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Bethany Simmons – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Timothy Tapia – 908th CES

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Maj. Joshua Black
    Staff Sgt. Jessica Brown
    Tech. Sgt. Sherman Youngblood

