EMF 150-Bravo Sailors recognized for Keen Sword 25 excellence

SAN DIEGO — Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, honored Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) 150-Bravo Sailors for their exceptional contributions to Exercise Keen Sword 25 during a recognition ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Dec. 11. The event highlighted the vital role Navy Medicine plays in strengthening interoperability with allies and preparing for crisis response.



“This exercise was about building the muscle memory we need to respond in a crisis,” said Valdes. “When the time comes, you’ll already have that exposure, working with our partners. I appreciate your efforts to try new things and accomplish what hasn’t been done before.”



Capt. Ian Fowler, commanding officer for EMF 150-Bravo, praised the team’s dedication and adaptability during the exercise.



“Our success in Keen Sword 25 was the result of an incredible team effort,” Fowler said. “Each Sailor contributed their expertise to overcome challenges and strengthen our readiness and partnerships with the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF). I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and commitment.”



Recognized Sailors included:

• Lt. Chelaya Bartlett, EMF 150-Bravo San Diego, for leading planning and training efforts and coordinating travel for 62 EMF 150-Bravo personnel.

• Lt. Christine Cooper, EMF 150-Bravo San Diego, for establishing casualty receiving area operations and integrating JSDF medical assets.

• Lt. j.g. David Morris, EMF 150-Bravo San Diego, for managing setup, sustainment, and deconstruction support for the EMF exercise.

• Lt. Emmanuel Dadzie, EMF 150-Bravo Detachment Twentynine Palms, EMF’s chief information officer, for working with 7th Communications Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and JSDF to configure communications networks, implement cybersecurity controls, and ensure mission success.

• Hospitalman Apprentice (HA) Trinity Berlin, EMF 150-Bravo San Diego, for developing a bilingual patient tracking system to enhance interoperability with JSDF.

• Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (HM2) Joevannoliver Ledres, EMF 150-Bravo San Diego, for collaborating with JSDF operating room teams, showcasing the critical role of enlisted personnel in interoperability efforts.

• Information Systems Technician 2nd Class (IT2) Christopher Logan, EMF 150-Bravo Detachment Twentynine Palms, for configuring command networks and implementing cybersecurity controls for the EMF.



“Communications and logistics will always be challenges, but through this exercise, we identified areas for improvement and lessons learned,” Valdes said. “The work you’ve done here not only showcases Expeditionary Medicine’s capabilities but also reinforces the importance of collaboration with our allies.”



Exercise Keen Sword 25 demonstrated the Navy’s ability to deliver healthcare in austere environments while enhancing interoperability with allied forces, further solidifying partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.

