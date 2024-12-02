2nd Lt. Eric Wills leads the way on and off the rugby field

As a part of the Team Tyndall community, it's not uncommon to encounter leaders who embody the values of teamwork, resilience and camaraderie. Drawing from his experiences in competitive rugby, 2nd Lt. Eric Wills, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management operations officer in charge, brings a unique blend of positivity and approachability to the traffic management operations office, fostering a supportive environment where challenges feel manageable, and every team member feels valued.



Wills, originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, joined the Air Force, guided by his mother’s advice on military service and the importance of long-term career stability. Starting off playing college football, he attended the Air Force Academy, where his athletic journey took an unexpected turn during his senior year when he discovered rugby. At the right place and time, Wills was scouted by a Team USA representive, propelling him into elite competitions. Since then, he has proudly represented both the Air Force and the USA Junior National Rugby Team, including competing with an All-Armed Forces Team in Amsterdam, showcasing the power of teamwork and resilience across military and athletic arenas.



“Rugby helps me be a better Airmen and leader because of the teamwork aspect. In rugby, everyone must work together as one, or you are going to get ripped apart,” said Wills. “You must depend on the person next to you to do their job, and then you must do yours simultaneously throughout the game, which translates over to how the mission gets done [by being able to] trust those who work above you and below you to complete their jobs.”



Wills is responsible for leading a team of Airmen while ensuring mission requirements are met efficiently and effectively. His role demands a balance of leadership, precision and teamwork to manage logistical operations, by overseeing the commercial and military movement of government material and F-35 cargo, household goods and personal property programs, ensuring streamlined, secure and compliant processes.



“I truly value his presence in our unit, as he has not only continued to grow as a leader but has also contributed significantly to those around him,” mentioned Tech. Sgt. Brodrick Oliver, 325th LRS cargo movement section. “Wills has the ability to correct mistakes on the fly and compose everyone around him through communication. His own actions inspire others.”



As Wills explained, for him, the rugby field reinforces a warrior ethos by demanding physical readiness and a commitment to excellence, which are values he strives to instill in those he leads. By competing at the highest levels, he leads by example, emphasizing the importance of preparation, teamwork and mental toughness.



Master Sgt. Karen Shubert, 325th Fighter Wing inspector general wing inspection manager and Wills’ previous senior non-commissioned officer mentor, explained how playing sports teaches the importance of mission success. In environments where you’re working with diverse personnel, sports instill the ability to work as a team and lead effectively, qualities that translate directly to the demands of the Air Force.



Looking toward the future, Wills aims to take advantage of the World Class Athlete Program, a Department of the Air Force Program dedicated to selecting and training athletes and to successfully qualify for Team USA and compete on the world stage at the 2028 Olympic Games.



“My ultimate goal is to represent the Air Force and become one of the few Airmen to compete as a rugby player in the Olympics. I believe I would not have made it this far without the support and training that I have received from the Air Force. By playing rugby for the United States, it showcases the Air Force Core Value of “excellence in all we do” on the front stage,” stated Wills. “I believe it is a perfect way to encapsulate my passion towards the country and our military through sports along my journey to be an Olympic athlete.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 16:32 Story ID: 487360 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Lt. Eric Wills leads the way on and off the rugby field, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.