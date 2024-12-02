Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport senior technologist receives ONR award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Story by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NEWPORT, R.I. – David Pistacchio, a senior technologist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office, was selected for the 2023 Office of Naval Research (ONR) Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science, which granted on a highly selective basis and recognizes naval research scientists for extraordinary lifetime achievements in science that contributed substantially to the knowledge and capabilities of the Department of the Navy (DON), Department of Defense and the nation. It is the highest award that ONR confers on a naval research scientist.

    Pistacchio, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, is a senior technologist for acoustic signal processing and has earned a reputation as a consummate professional over the course of his 42-year career, with the last 30 years working for the Navy. He has distinguished himself as a national and international subject matter expert in active and passive acoustic signal processing.

    “Throughout his career, he has kept a keen focus on what the Navy needs to gain a warfighting advantage and deliver new capabilities to the fleet,” the award states.

    Pistacchio recently supported the next-generation attack submarine (SSN(X)) program by conducting multiple studies that predicted the relative “acoustic advantage” against future adversaries given various tradeoffs between radiated noise and sensor configurations. Pistacchio upgraded numerical models of recognition differential used in the analysis to account for the latest signal processing implemented into sonar.

    “This work greatly improved the accuracy of predictions, as demonstrated by follow-on studies conducted by independent collaborators, confirming results from his upgraded model,” the award states.

    Chief of Naval Research Kurt J. Rothenhaus congratulated Pistacchio for being selected for the award, which is in honor of Dr. Fred E. Saalfeld, ONR’s executive and technical director from 1993 to 2002.

    “You have made outstanding contributions that are essential to the U.S. fleet’s success and several of these contributions will continue to have significant positive impacts to the submarine sonar systems in the future,” Rothenhaus said.

    Pistacchio will be recognized at a future ceremony.

    NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

    Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

