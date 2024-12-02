Senior Leaders, Honorary Commanders Team Up To “Feed The Troops”

433rd Airlift Wing senior leaders and Honorary Commanders teamed up to spread some cheer by serving holiday-style meals to Airmen at the Live Oak Dining Facility Dec. 7. The “Feed the Troops” event has been an Alamo Wing tradition for more than 10 years.



“There’s a lot going on in the world and it’s nice to take a moment just to say thank you for service,” said Tommy Calvert, Jr., Bexar County Precinct 4 commissioner and 433rd AW Honorary Deputy Commander. “If we can give a little joy during the holidays, that’s what it’s all about.”



Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey IV, 433rd AW commander, led by example and suited up to serve Airmen the holiday-style meals alongside other Alamo Wing leaders and the Honorary Commanders.



“This is awesome serving Airmen, being a part of something like this, it’s phenomenal... also having our honorary commanders out here serving alongside us has been fantastic,” said Jeffrey. “The Airmen love it, they appreciate being served and its cool to be out here.”



Staff Sgt. Israel Mejia, a 433rd AW Aircraft Maintenance Squadron member, attended the event and says he enjoyed interacting with Col. Jeffrey and the Honorary Commanders.



“I think it’s a good thing they’re out here feeding us all,” said Mejia. “Makes me feel like we're all part of a team. Overall, it feels great.”



The mission of the Honorary Commanders Program is to educate key community leaders about the varied missions of the 433rd Airlift Wing and its squadrons while fostering a supportive relationship with the community.



This event marks an annual tradition of local civic leaders and senior leaders coming together, giving thanks, serving 433rd AW Reserve Citizen Airmen and ultimately strengthening the bond between service members and Military City USA.



“I think we need to do this more often,” said Jeffrey. “Leaders need to serve their Airmen.”

