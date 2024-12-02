Young 75th SFS MWD deploys in first year

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Military working dog (MWD) DDuke, 75th Security Forces Squadron’s newest and youngest MWD, is on his first deployment with his handler Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte supporting the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



At just two years old, deploying so young is a rare achievement.



“It is not typical for a very young dog to deploy since they are learning operational skills early on, however since DDuke is a puppy program dog, he is built from a different cloth,” said Duarte. “Puppy program dogs are known in the K9 world as the best dogs that Lackland trains.”



From birth to eight weeks, future MWDs bred at the 341st Training Squadron are reared at the Military Working Dog Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The unit’s puppy development specialists begin working with the pups from birth, imprinting and exposing the pups to a variety of simulations and activities that will prepare them for the next phase of their life. The dogs are then fostered in family environments for about five months before being chosen to continue their training.



Duarte said DDuke is very attentive and a fast learner when it came to his training.



“The squadron received DDuke at Hill on January 24, 2024, and within a few months DDuke was validated and base certified, had his 2nd birthday, became pre-deployment certified, worked two U.S. Secret Service missions and is now on his first deployment,” said Duarte.



“When training for deployment, it was constant instruction to acclimate DDuke to find explosive plants in the ground,” said Duarte. “This training sets them up for their deployment where finding IED's in dirt and sand is a big threat. DDuke quickly adapted to his training and environment and was able to certify within a month and a half.”



According to Duarte, DDuke was instrumental during the protest riots that happened outside the United Center in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. He helped ensure the safety of more than 100 officers during the protests.



“The strengths that make DDuke a great MWD is his eagerness to work and his alertness. While walking around, he is constantly on guard, looking for the bad guys,” Duarte said. “DDuke also has an alternate personality of being very sweet and loving. When DDuke isn't working, he enjoys cuddling up to me and taking a nap on my leg.”



DDuke, a Belgian Malinois, is trained as an explosive detector dog and for patrol. Coincidentally, he shares the same lineage as another MWD at Hill AFB, SSoto.



“DDuke continues to amaze me the more time we spend together. He is still a puppy trying to carve out his personality, and he is constantly learning every day. I'm glad that DDuke is my partner while deployed and have each other’s back,” Duarte said.

