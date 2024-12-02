Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Successful Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Limited User Test

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On December 11, 2024, Soldiers from the 1-14 Field Artillery Regiment launched two Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missiles from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher during a limited user test evaluated by the Army’s Operational Test Command.

    Both missiles traveled the predicted trajectory and designated range successfully engaging four simulated rotary wing targets within a helicopter staging area. All test objectives were met, and missile performance was nominal for range, time of flight, accuracy, and effects on target.

    Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer Missile and Space, iterated the Army’s continued support of our warfighters and allies. “With this successful test, the U.S. Army bolsters its commitment to defending U.S. interests providing joint commanders the capability to attack high payoff targets.”

    This milestone flight comes on the heels of a successful flight test in November at White Sands Missile Range. PrSM Inc 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System and provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.

    PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations.

