    Lt. Col. Patrick assumes command of 433rd Operations Group

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jeremy A. Patrick accepted command of the 433rd Airlift Wing Operations Group during an assumption of command ceremony at the Bob Hope Auditorium, Dec. 7.  

    Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and presented the 433rd OG guidon to Patrick. 

    “Everyone told me, ‘Don’t hire Jeremy,’” Jeffrey said. “Then they followed it up with, ‘because I don’t want to lose him.’ Because Jeremy is a leader. He gets stuff done—as an officer, as a gentleman, as a dad, as a son, and as a husband. I look forward to the great things you’re going to do.”   

    Patrick thanked Jeffrey for his trust to lead the group, and said he looks forward to the challenge.  

    “I am truly honored and excited to join an amazing unit,” Patrick said. “Although I’ve been entrusted to lead this operations group, truly my job here is to work for you. You have already welcomed me with open arms, and I look forward to serving you.”  

    Both Jeffrey and Patrick expressed their gratitude to the 433rd OG deputy commander, Lt. Col. Matthew W. Van De Walle, for his dedication and success as interim commander in recent months.

    The 433rd OG provides command and staff supervision for the 68th Airlift, 356th Airlift, 433rd Operations Support, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation, and 733rd Training Squadrons. The 433rd OG also provides tactical airlift support via the 433rd Contingency Response Flight.

