Twin brothers, Army Sgt. Jaden Newbanks, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 851st Vertical Engineers and team lead in the Minnesota 55th CERF-P, Search and Extraction, and Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks, a Mass Communications Public Affairs Specialist working full time at Camp Ripley Training Center with the Training Site Unit, have found different career paths but have both found a commonality in how the National Guard has provided additional training and professional development in their lives. Minnesota National Guard Army Pfc. Jorden Newbanks stands outside of the United States Capitol building during a State Active-Duty activation in January 2021 in Washing D.C.

Why I Serve: Twin Brothers, Sgt. Jaden Newbanks and Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks Develop Career Building Skills in the National Guard



Minnesotans may join the National Guard for many different reasons, but a benefit for some Soldiers is the lifelong skills and professional development they learn through their service.



Twin brothers, Army Sgt. Jaden Newbanks, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 851st Vertical Engineers and team lead in the Minnesota 55th CERF-P, Search and Extraction, and Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks, a Mass Communications Public Affairs Specialist working full time at Camp Ripley Training Center with the Training Site Unit, have found different career paths but have both found a commonality in how the National Guard has provided additional training and professional development in their lives.



"At first, I thought I was enlisting because of the free hoodie from the recruiter," said Jaden, who enlisted on May 23rd, 2019. "But as I got further into my first contract, I really liked the idea that I was a part of something bigger than myself. On top of that, one of my favorite things about being in the Guard is the opportunities it's provided me when it comes to training. I've been able to start working on skills that can help me in a future career. I was taken outside of my comfort zone and took on additional training and assignments, like with the 55th CERF-P, which is a lot harder to get access to in the civilian world."



"My brother and I are pretty competitive, so when I found out that he was enlisting in the National Guard, I had to do the same," said Jorden, who enlisted a month after his twin brother on June 19th, 2019. "It turned out to be a great decision for me. At the time, I was studying mass communications and film production at St. Cloud State University, and I was lucky enough to get the position I have now as a Mass Communicator for the Minnesota National Guard. From working with Army Aviation for a few years, having the opportunity to support Minnesota during multiple Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchanges both in Norway and Minnesota, and now working full time at Camp Ripley, I've been able to learn a lot with firsthand experience and the experience of my co-workers."



The beginning of their career in the Guard started up quickly with additional training, new positions, and State Activations that allowed the brothers to work together and watch each other develop in their new lives in the Minnesota National Guard.



"It was tough at first," said Jorden. "My brother and I went close to two years without seeing each other because our basic training dates overlapped. But coming home and learning about my brother's experiences with his unit got me excited to do the same with my first unit, the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Headquarters Company."



The Newbanks brothers had the opportunity to serve together during a State Active-Duty mission in January 2021, when Jorden was attached to Jaden's unit, and during future State Activations later that year. They find that being able to support their community and participate in the professionalism of the National Guard is what makes them proud to serve.



"It's a good feeling, being able to help support and protect the people in our communities," said Jaden. "When you get to put your training to good use, it gives you a sense of purpose when you're working on something bigger than yourself.”



"The Minnesota National Guard is a professional organization, and I've been able to see that firsthand during State Active Duty and the daily training that occurs at Camp Ripley, which I'm fortunate enough to support and document," said Jorden. "The National Guard is always ready to support its community and supports training with units from other branches, foreign allies, first responders, and civilian organizations. Seeing the scope of the operations that the Minnesota National Guard is a part of makes me proud to serve."