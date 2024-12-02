305th says ‘Can Do!’ to Japan Air Self-Defense Force interoperability training

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron, and Japan Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Tactical Airlift Wing, pose for a photo in front of a KC-46A aircraft at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024. The JASDF visit involved a subject matter expert exchange designed to enhance interoperability with U.S. Air Force KC-46A aircraft units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter) see less | View Image Page

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from Dec. 9 - 11, 2024, for a subject matter expert exchange designed to enhance interoperability with U.S. Air Force KC-46A aircraft units.



The exchange, involving personnel from the JASDF’s 3rd Tactical Airlift Wing, Japan, and the U.S. Air Force’s 305th Air Mobility Wing, focused on ground academics, operational insights, and sharing best practices in tanker operations and global mobility.



"This visit reflects the strength of the deep and enduring alliance between the United States and Japan," said U.S. Air Force Col Kathleen Hasson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. "By training together, we strengthen our collective ability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."



A primary objective of the exchange was to improve interchangeability between U.S. and Japanese air mobility units, ensuring seamless coordination in combined missions. The KC-46A Pegasus, a state-of-the-art air refueling aircraft, played a central role in discussions and demonstrations aimed at refining refueling operations and enhancing combined mission readiness.



“The KC-46A represents a leap forward in air refueling technology,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul LaSorda, 32nd Air Refueling Squadron commander. “Sharing operational insights allows us to maximize this platform’s potential for both nations’ forces.”



This exchange underscores the shared commitment of the United States and Japan to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. JASDF’s efforts to develop a rapid response framework align closely with U.S. initiatives to enhance regional resilience and operational flexibility.



The visit included 43 aircrew, operations support, and maintenance personnel from JB MDL and 14 JASDF personnel. By exchanging knowledge, the participants forged personal connections and a greater understanding of each other’s operational frameworks, building a foundation for continued cooperation.



“It was an incredible opportunity to bring some of the best KC-46A pilots, boom operators, and aircraft maintainers together to discuss mission successes and tactics between both nations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt Cara Morris.



"We are honored to be hosted by the 305th AMW and look forward to expanding these exchanges in the future," said a Lt. Col. Akihiro Namme, JASDF 3rd Tactical Airlift Wing commander. “By working together, we can address shared challenges and strengthen our collective capabilities.”



As the need for increased Indo-Pacific security measures continue to mount, the ‘Can Do’ Wing stands poised to project power with the global reach and agile maneuver necessary to provide critical support to trusted allies in the region.