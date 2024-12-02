“Afghanistan definitely comes to mind, but memorable moments in the Guard? We had a Soldier that was essentially ready to get out [of the National Guard] and I brought it up to him like, ‘Hey, do you want to do something else in the Guard?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ So, of course I said that I’d reach out and see what’s available and then got him a gig as a paralegal - he’s killing it. He’s been killing it since he got on. I guess helping Soldiers reach their potential, being able to help guide them is the most memorable for me. Another example, we had a Soldier who came to C Co as a Joe. I think a year or two ago, he needed to IST to Jersey because he lives down there, and then he sent an e-mail to the leadership here that was poignant.



[partial e-mail]



‘...I joined Crusader Company when I was 21 years old, and am now 27 - without sounding cliche, I feel as if I "grew up" in Charlie Company and that C co has helped raise me into the man and soldier that I am today. In a world where I believe that positive male role-models in society are lacking, C co shows no shortage amongst its current and former leadership. So I sincerely thank you for instructing me on being a soldier and paratrooper, keeping us safe during jumps and LFX's, and demonstrating positive examples of being a man.’”

