A visionary educator: Shaping cadets and inspiring excellence

Lt. Col. Kevin Treat is a key figure in the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Department of Mathematical Sciences, combining extensive operational experience with a passion for teaching and mentoring cadets.



As an associate professor and senior military faculty member, Treat’s influence goes beyond simply teaching math; he bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical applications in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, ensuring cadets are prepared for leadership roles while fostering a collaborative and innovative academic environment.



A Unique Blend of Operational and Academic Experience



With a career that began as a nuclear and missile operations officer and has spanned roles as an Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center lead analyst and Future Force Design Analysis branch chief at the Pentagon, Treat brings a unique perspective to his teaching.



Col. Scott Williams, Department of Mathematical Sciences head and permanent professor, describes Treat as “a key member of the Department of Mathematical Sciences...bringing a high level of mathematical expertise and extensive operational experience as both a missileer and an operations analyst.”



This combination of real-world experience and academic rigor enables Treat to offer cadets insights into how mathematical concepts apply directly to military operations.



“Math is true, applicable, and beautiful,” Treat says, emphasizing how these principles inspire his cadets. “I want to show [cadets] that math isn’t abstract—it’s a tool to solve real-world problems that directly impact national security.”



This perspective, rooted in his own Air Force experience, inspires cadets to view mathematics not just as a subject but as a critical tool in the defense and advancement of the Nation.



Innovative Teaching and Mentorship



Treat’s leadership in the classroom is complemented by his commitment to mentorship, not just for cadets but also for his fellow faculty members. He has played an integral role in the department’s New Instructor Training program and as the Faculty Development Team lead, where his guidance is key to integrating new faculty and fostering a collaborative academic culture.



“Kevin brings a unique blend of operational and academic experience to the Department of Mathematical Sciences, making him an exceptional mentor,” says Williams. “He is a trusted source of subject matter expertise and long-term continuity, boosting morale and serving as a role model for cadets and faculty.”



The Department of Mathematical Sciences has a robust faculty development program, through which Treat has had the opportunity to share his teaching perspective, mentor new faculty, observe their classes and provide feedback and encouragement.



This mentorship extends to cadets in and outside of the classroom. Williams recalls a specific instance when Treat went above and beyond to support a student: “When a cadet faced a scheduling conflict that prevented them from taking Math 474, Kevin created a personalized independent study (Math 499) to ensure the student could pursue their interest in Graph Theory, effectively teaching an additional class to accommodate their needs. These actions highlight his dedication to cadet success and the department’s mission.”



Cadets often seek Treat out for academic guidance, extracurricular pursuits, and personal development. Whether overseeing the rocketry club, appearing as a guest on a cadet-led podcast, or simply being a listening ear, Treat values the trust and connection these relationships bring.



“What an amazing gift to be trusted with that kind of relationship,” he shares. “I love talking about math, but life is more than math. Getting to know my students as people, what they’re going through, what they’re struggling with, how they’re working to become better people, and helping them on their journey is why I love my job.”



Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders



In addition to his academic achievements, Treat has substantially contributed to the Air Force’s broader mission. His projects, such as the ones he designed for Math 340 and Math 474, incorporate real-world problems he worked on at the Pentagon, giving cadets a deeper understanding of how mathematics can be used to solve critical real-world challenges.



“Kevin’s diverse career field experience allows him to connect course material to a wide range of real-world applications,” Williams adds. “His background in the missile career field and his anecdotes about being part of the nuclear triad add depth to his teaching, making the classroom experience more relatable and engaging.”



For Treat, teaching math is about equipping cadets with the tools to think critically and lead effectively. “My students in core courses need to be technically challenged, but those challenges need to be connected to their lives,” he explains. “My students in math major courses need to be challenged mathematically, but they also need to be forced to communicate high-level mathematics in relevant language.”



A Legacy of Excellence and Dedication



Treat’s lasting impact at the Academy stems from his exceptional dedication to both teaching and mentorship. His educational philosophy emphasizes the human connection inherent in learning.



“I have a passion for guiding powerful learning experiences,” he explains. “I love that learning is a relational, fundamentally human experience. My job as a teacher is to develop relationships of trust with my students so I can facilitate learning activities in which we all grow and develop our intellectual gifts.”



This approach has resonated with both cadets and colleagues, earning him accolades such as the Col. Tony M. Johnson Award for Teaching Excellence. His ability to inspire and guide those around him has solidified his role as a cornerstone of the Department of Mathematical Sciences, setting a standard of excellence for future educators and leaders.