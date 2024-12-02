Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADS strengthening U.S.-Malaysia partnership in air defense

    KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MALAYSIA

    11.13.2024

    Story by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    The Western Air Defense Sector and Royal Malaysian Air Force 320 Squadron, Control and Reporting Center 1, recently strengthened their ties through a Sister Squadron Agreement exchange emphasizing collaboration in air defense for the South China Sea region.

    As part of this growing partnership, WADS sent six air battle management specialists to Kuantan, Malaysia from Nov. 8-18, 2024. During the exchange, discussions covered key topics like radar operations, air defense strategies, and threat evaluations. Small group sessions focused on enlisted career growth, future technology, and planning for joint activities in 2025-2026.

    The exchange ended on a high note with a friendly volleyball tournament involving six squadrons which helped build camaraderie and teamwork. “Both sides left energized and excited about future collaborations, further strengthening this important international relationship,” explained Lt. Col. Marvin Yamada, 225th ADS air battle manager.

