WADS strengthening U.S.-Malaysia partnership in air defense

Photo By Kimberly Burke | Members of the Western Air Defense Sector’s 225th Air Defense Squadron pose for a group photo after a volleyball game with their sister squadron Royal Malaysian Air Force 320 Squadron, Control and Reporting Center 1, Nov. 13, 2024, Kuantan, Malaysia. The 10-day exchange included discussions about radar operations, air defense strategies, and threat evaluations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page