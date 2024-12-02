CENTCOM International Night Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership and Unity

Photo By Maged Benjami-Elias | A representative from the Netherlands, on the left, shares a dessert with the...... read more read more Photo By Maged Benjami-Elias | A representative from the Netherlands, on the left, shares a dessert with the Jordanian delegation and their families during U.S. Central Command's International Night. The moment reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange that defines the event, bringing together nations to celebrate their unique traditions and strengthen partnerships through shared experiences. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias) see less | View Image Page

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hosted its 20th annual International Night. This annual event is a cherished celebration of partnership and cultural diversity. Held at MacDill Air Force Base, the event brought together Senior National Representatives (SNRs), from Coalition, Partner and Ally, as well as their families alongside U.S. personnel and members of the Tampa Bay community. This year, representatives from 33 countries participated, making this celebration truly a global event.



The evening was a vivid display of camaraderie and cultural exchange. Coalition representatives and their families volunteered to prepare and serve various dishes renowned for their countries. Guests savored diverse cuisines, admired traditional folklore attire, and gained insight into customs from around the world.



"This celebration goes beyond food and festivity—it's about fostering understanding and unity among partners who work together to promote peace and stability within CENTCOM's area of responsibility and beyond," said French Colonel Asencio Pierre, CENTCOM Combined Strategic Analysis Group, Deputy.



Among the distinguished attendees were Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of the U.S. Central Command; Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, previous CENTCOM commander; Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, CENTCOM’s Chief of Staff; Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters, CENTCOM’s Senior Enlisted Leader; Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of United States Special Operation Command; Col. Edward Szczepanik, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing; Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson, Marine Corps Forces Central Command's senior enlisted leader; and Brian Ford, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chief Operating Officer. Their presence highlighted the significance of this milestone celebration and the unity it represents.



The International Night aims to strengthen the bond amongst the Coalition Nations. It provides a platform for local and military communities to connect and celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures contributing to CENTCOM's mission. As guests wandered through the displays, the message was clear: in diversity lies strength, and in collaboration, progress.



"Events like International Night highlight the strength of our partnerships and the mutual respect that drives our shared mission," said a Senior National Representative. "When we come together to celebrate our cultures and diversity, we reinforce the unity crucial to achieving peace and stability in CENTCOM's area of responsibility."



As the evening ended, International Night once again demonstrated the power of unity through cultural exchange and mutual respect. This cherished tradition reinforces the partnerships and collaboration vital to CENTCOM’s mission of fostering peace, stability, and progress in a complex and interconnected world.