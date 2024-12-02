From pilot to deputy director, Walkley celebrates 25 years of service

Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Deputy Director of the Customer Programs and Logistics Directorate...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Deputy Director of the Customer Programs and Logistics Directorate celebrated 25 years of government service in November 2025. Walkley, a former Army helicopter pilot, began his career at Watervliet Arsenal in 2009 as an administrative support assistant. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, DECEMBER 12, 2024 – Jeremy Walkley, a former helicopter pilot and now deputy director of Watervliet Arsenal’s newest directorate, marks 25 years of service to the U.S. Army this November.



To say Walkley’s resume is impressive, is an understatement. A native of Roanoke, Virgina, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1993 as a Flight Operations Specialist. Not content with just being around aircraft, Walkley entered Warrant Officer training and became a pilot of the Army’s combat scout helicopter the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior.



Changing gears again after a medical retirement, Walkley received a commission as a logistics officer in 2009, achieving the rank of Captain until his retirement in 2019. Alongside his military career, Walkley has spent the past 15 years as a civilian employee at Watervliet Arsenal.



Walkley joined the arsenal in October 2009 as an administrative support assistant. Over time, he leveraged his military experience and skillset to take on roles with increasing responsibility, culminating in his current position as deputy director of the Customer Programs and Logistics Directorate.



In his role, Walkley focuses on continuous improvement and data analytics throughout the directorate to improve support to production on several key programs, including the M35 cannon used on the Army’s newest light tank the M10 Booker.



“I truly enjoy identifying areas in need of improvement and working with the team to develop better processes,” Walkley said, “I enjoy helping others identify, fix and solve problems so the organization can be more successful.”



Walkley noted that an increased in workload demand has highlighted the importance in working with fellow teammates and maintaining strong communication throughout the manufacturing process.



“The increase in workload and expectations on Watervliet over the last few years has been stressful and can create some strained relationships,” Walkley said, “Communication, accountability to each other as a team, and shared ownership of problems is critical in maintaining relationships and moving the ball forward.”



For those just beginning their careers at Watervliet Arsenal, Walkley offers some practical advice.



“Watervliet is a great place to work and has a wealth of opportunities,” Walkley said, “Take chances on being outside your comfort zone to try new things. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes – just don’t keep making the same ones.”



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks Jeremy for his 25 years of dedicated Federal service to our nation and Watervliet Arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.