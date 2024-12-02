Williams named Air University Chief Academic Officer and Provost

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Dr. Yolanda Williams accepted the role of Air University’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer during an assumption of leadership ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 22, 2024.



The Chief Academic Officer’s role is to act as the principal authority and executive-level advisor to the Air University commander and president, for all issues concerning the academic programs across the university.



Williams’ responsibilities will include overseeing curriculum development, integration and assessment, institutional research, regional and specialized accreditation compliance, coordinating with Headquarters Air Force and working with Air University Center commanders and school commandants to ensure the quality of their programs.



“My vision is to ensure that Air University continues to deliver outcomes-based military education that aligns with the continuum of learning for Airmen and Guardians,” Williams said. “This means fostering a collaborative environment where our faculty and students are empowered to push boundaries and further develop skills and knowledge needed to succeed, from primary to advanced education and professional continuing education development. By continuing to innovate and improve our programs, we will prepare graduates to excel in their careers and drive the success of the Air Force and AU will remain the nation’s premier Airpower University for educating and developing warfighters for the challenges of tomorrow.”



Williams aims to ensure Air University remains aligned with its mission to advance and educate tomorrow’s warfighters, while fostering innovation and preparing Airmen to excel as pivotal leaders in an era of Great Power Competition.



“So why Dr. Williams and why now?” Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president said. “I think she brings to us the perfect blend of credentials at the right time. We have spent the better part of the last number of years pivoting back to warfighting, the core of what our students have to do. Because of Dr. Conversino, and now Dr. Williams, we have adopted outcomes-based military education, took the best of the academic industry standard and infused it into how we train and educate warfighters. I think it is a perfect natural transition now.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 10:23 Story ID: 487315 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Williams named Air University Chief Academic Officer and Provost, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.