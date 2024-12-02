Air Force Culture and Language Center academic workshop

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- The Air Force Culture and Language Center hosted an academic workshop relating to the Russia-Ukraine war at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 12, 2024.



The workshop brought together professors and researchers from across the country to present papers relating to the conflict.



“The idea was to connect our center with the larger academic community about these issues that could be helpful to learn more about for Airmen across the Air Force,” said Dr. Jacob Lassin, Assistant professor of Russian and East European regional and cultural studies and workshop coordinator. “Our Center has two sides, culture and language, so what we wanted to do was create an event that would expand AFCLC’s reach and profile to local academics that work on Russia and Ukraine.”



The workshop hosted professors and researchers from Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, Troy University, University of Alabama, University of South Alabama and Auburn University. Prior to the workshop, the attendees were asked to write papers following the topic of “The Cultural, Historical and Philosophical Underpinnings of the War in Ukraine,” with the intent of being published in a volume from AU press, and to discuss each other’s work. Their work and discussions intend to further advance the AFCLC mission of educating and training Airmen in subjects pertaining to culture and language.



“The AFCLC serves to prepare members of the Air Force with engagement with partner allies in various countries or adversary awareness in the realms of learning their language or using language as a means of building those relationships or being able to fulfil your mission better,” said Lassin. “Also, cultural awareness and knowing what to do and not to do, what background information you need and what other factors may be important to keep in mind.”

