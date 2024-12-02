Cargo offload planned for motor vessel Tim S. Dool

Dec.12, 2024

CLEVELAND — Cargo operations and subsequent refloating attempts for the motor vessel Tim S. Dool are expected to begin December 12 and could continue for several days.



Plans have been finalized for the lightering and refloating of the motor vessel Tim S. Dool, which ran aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway on Saturday, November 23.



There continues to be no report of injury or pollution.



The Tim S. Dool was en route through the St. Lawrence Seaway with a load of wheat grain when it ran aground in U.S. waters southwest of the Eisenhower Lock, near Massena, New York.



The vessel is located outside of the navigation channel, but cargo operations will involve speed restrictions in the vicinity of Tim S. Dool.



There will also be several hours of closure for a portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway once sufficient wheat is lightered from the vessel and refloat operations begin.



The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation are working closely to minimize disruption to the maritime transportation system and ensure direct communication with commercial vessels that may be impacted.



