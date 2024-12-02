Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- The Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council met at the Civilian Leadership Development School to discuss the development opportunities Air University offers civilians at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024.



With the recent development of the Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific, the Air Force Wargaming Institute took the opportunity to give them a first-hand experience of the game during their time on base.



“Wargaming has gotten more important, not only to the entire DoD but especially to the Air Force,” said Philip Bolger, the Air Force Wargaming Institute wargame director. “The Air Force does not have as deep of a tradition of wargaming as some of the other services. However, as we get back to the conversation of how different things would happen against peer adversaries, wargaming suddenly becomes very valuable.”



Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific gives every Airman, regardless of experience, the opportunity to familiarize themselves with multi-domain integration and Agile Combat Employment.



“We really like going out and showing other organizations what wargaming is, and one of the explicit things we built Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific around is the idea of a quick wargame,” said Bolger. “We kept running into problems with so many different clients who wanted to do more wargaming, but they wouldn’t have the time required for previous games, so our design challenge was to do as much as possible in two hours. I think we have a pretty good product. I do know that being able to have quick games has gotten us to a lot of places that I don’t think we would have gotten to otherwise.”

