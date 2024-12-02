International Officer School students visit Alabama Supreme Court

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- A total of 34 international officer students from 27 different countries had the opportunity to visit the Alabama Supreme Court October 11, 2024.



During their visit, Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Pate, Deputy Attorney General Clay Crenshaw and Justice William B. Sellers sat with the students to discuss the Alabama Supreme Court and how it operates.



To further familiarize the International Officer School students with American society, institutions and ideals, the International Officer School put in place the Field Studies Program.



“Participants gain firsthand experience of American society, which helps to break down stereotypes and build mutual respect,” said Brent Salma, Deputy International Military Student Officer, “This exposure often leads to a more nuanced understanding of the cultural and social dynamics in the U.S.”



The program takes students to different historical and culturally relevant sights around the Southeast United States.



“The immersive experience of living and learning in a different cultural context can be transformative,” said Salma. “The Field Studies Program strives to create a ripple effect, where the knowledge and experiences gained by participants contribute to positive changes in their home countries and foster stronger international relations.”

