Santa ‘not guilty’ of stealing Christmas

Courtesy Photo | C.C. Pinckney Elementary School students watch as the Grinch takes the stand in a mock trail of Santa Claus. Claus, who was charged with stealing Christmas, was found 'not guilty' by a jury of Pinckney students.

Christmas deliveries will continue this year.



A jury comprised of C.C. Pinckney Elementary School students declared the man in the red suit not guilty of stealing Christmas.



Pinckney and Fort Jackson’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate put Santa on trial, Dec. 2.



Old Saint Nick, charged with stealing Christmas, was tried in a mock trial before a jury comprised of Pinckney fifth and sixth graders.



“Our students received the opportunity to learn about the legal process, members of the court, and even had the chance to participate as jurors and made a decision that showed their reasoning, inquiry, and decision-making skills,” said Thomas Hill, fifth grade teacher. “This event is something that I hope our students have the opportunity to participate in for years to come.”



The mock court martial trial provided students with a hands-on experience in understanding the judicial system as well.



“Students heard opening and closing arguments from the prosecution and defense, as well as observed the direct and cross- examinations of witnesses,” said Capt. Matthew A. McCoy with OSJA.



The witnesses included a Criminal Investigation Division agent, DNA expert, the Grinch, Mrs. Claus, Cindy Lou-Who, and Santa Claus himself.

“Students used the opportunity to apply recent lesson plans on how to make claims with evidence and reasoning,” McCoy added.



The students also learned life lessons they may not receive in a regular classroom setting.



Riley Fought, jury foreman and fifth grade student said using analytical skills can be fun.



“I learned that you should be respectful to the judge, and you do not want to get in trouble in real life,” Fought said. “I learned that you have to analyze evidence really quickly, but not so fast that you miss something because you have to make your correct decision. I liked the event because it showed me how analyzing can be fun and how I can use it when I grow up.”