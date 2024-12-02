3 welcomed into famed leadership club

Photo By Robert Timmons | From left to right: Staff Sgt. Jeannetta Lee, Staff Sgt. Kyle Tygart and Sgt. 1st...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | From left to right: Staff Sgt. Jeannetta Lee, Staff Sgt. Kyle Tygart and Sgt. 1st Class Meaghan Ilimaleota recite the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer during a ceremony where they were inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club. The club is named after Audie Murphy, the most decorated Soldier of World War II. see less | View Image Page

Three noncommissioned officers were officially inducted into a prestigious association named after one of America’s greatest heroes, Dec. 3.



Sgt. 1st Class Meaghan Ilimaleota and Staff Sgts. Jeanetta Lee and Kyle Tygart had medallions placed around their necks in a ceremony in the Soldier Support Institute Auditorium marking their inclusion into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club.



The event was hosted by the SAMC’s Victory Chapter.



Each of the Soldiers being inducted showed leadership attributes, such as leading from the front and demonstrating mental and physical fitness.



Retired Sgt. Maj. Wyman Loveless, guest speaker at the ceremony, said he was taking the opportunity to do two things.



“The first thing I am going to do is I’m going to congratulate you,” said Loveless, who served as a Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer.

“Second thing I’m going to do is I’m going to challenge you for what’s next. What is next?



“What are you going to do with the knowledge you’ve acquired? What are you going to do with the influence that you’ve gained? “



He answered those questions by saying they must keep learning.



That means for the three NCOs learning doesn’t stop. They need to expect to “continue to acquire knowledge and continue to develop yourself and those around you,” Loveless added.



What’s next also is means they owe it to those who came before them, and those who helped them “to get where they are today.”



Loveless also said what’s next is a “metaphor for goal setting.”



Those goals will provide “purpose, and purpose requires planning to achieve the set goals,” he said.



Each Soldier had a medal placed about their neck by Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs, a membership card and a certificate of achievement.



The club is named after Audie Leon Murphy, the highest decorated Soldier of World War II. Murphy, who was considered too small to join the Marines or airborne fought with the 3rd Infantry Division.



His most notable achievement is fighting off a German attack by climbing onto the top of a burning tank destroyer and delivering devastating fire.



He was awarded the Medal of Honor for this feat.